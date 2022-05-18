Choteau High School music teacher Lorran Depner awarded top honors to high school seniors who have taken part in band and choir.
Katie Major, a French horn/mellophone player, received the John Philip Sousa Band Award. This award was introduced in 1955 to honor top students in high school band programs. This award recognizes outstanding achievement and interest in instrumental music. Major has demonstrated these qualities during her four-year band career. She has participated in concert band, pep band and achieved high ratings in both piano and horn solos and small ensembles on the district and state levels and was also a four-year member of the North Central Honor Band — an audition-only festival held in the area each fall. Katie’s dedication to honing her musical skills is a testament to hard work paying off.
The National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers. It recognizes merit, ability and achievement of outstanding contributions to the success of the school vocal program. The 2022 recipient is Josie Johnson. She has been very active during her high school career, performing in choir and in small ensembles on the district and state levels, receiving consistent high ratings. Johnson also successfully auditioned to be a member of the North Central Honor Choir this past fall.
The All-Around Musician Award recognizes outstanding achievement in music throughout a high school career. The 2022 All-Around Musicians are Emma Gunderson and Daysha McLoughlin. Gunderson has been a solid performer vocally and instrumentally during her high school years. She has been selected two consecutive years to sing with the All-State Choir and has been a four-year member of the North Central Honor Choir. Her achievements at District and State music festival are stellar. She has received superior ratings on solos and small ensembles, as well as being the alto section leader and the bass section of the band. The emotion Gunderson puts into her music, coupled with her innate talents, shows her dedication to her art.
McLoughlin, also a member of both band and choir, is the leader of both the soprano and the flute sections. The power and accuracy of both her singing and playing makes her the one younger students listen to for guidance. She was a part of the North Central Honor Band this past fall. She performed vocal and instrumental solos as well as multiple small ensembles at the District and State levels, receiving consistent high ratings. Her musical abilities are exceptional and will only grow better with time.
Depner says, “the versatility and talents of both these young ladies will be hard to replace. I can hardly wait to see what all of these young singers and players do with their music after high school!”
Each of the top four music award winners received a $50 stipend donated by the Choteau Acantha.
Depner also gave out four “Director’s Awards,” recognizing seniors who have exemplified excellence in the school music program. She said band and choral directors are limited as to the number of students they can recognize for the Sousa and National Choral awards from year to year, but giving out Director’s Awards allows more students to be recognized for outstanding achievements.
The 2022 recipients are Hailey Alzheimer, Bellamy Beadle, Sterling Stott and Emily Wallace. These seniors have been outstanding music students, Depner said. They have helped carry their sections in the ensembles and provided great leadership on a day-to-day basis. Alzheimer and Beadle have both been four-year saxophone players, playing in full band and branching out when opportunities presented themselves to play in small ensembles for District and State festivals with great success.
Stott has developed into a section anchor in the CHS choir. His piano background has made him a gem when it comes to choral sight reading for District Music festival. He successfully auditioned to be a part of the North Central Honor Choir this past fall.
Wallace has been a part of both band and choir this year. She received superior ratings in both band and choral small ensembles at the district and state levels this year, playing her flute and singing.
Each of the Director’s Award winners also received a $25 stipend donated by the Choteau Community Band.