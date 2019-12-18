Several 4-H members gathered at the Teton County Courthouse during the Choteau Christmas Stroll because Santa, or at least the spirit of giving, came early to Teton County 4-H.
The group gathered to unpack several boxes of speakers and public announcement system goods that were purchased through a donation from the Sun River Electric Cooperative and the SREC golf tournament proceeds. The Sun River Electric Golf Scramble has been happening for more than 20 years. Each year, several groups and businesses assist with hole and prize sponsorships and golfers pay entry fees. The proceeds are donated to projects in the service area. This year is not the first time that 4-H has been the grateful recipients of this generosity. In 2008, Sun River Electric Cooperative Golf Scramble donated $4,200 for improvements at the Weatherbeater facility that is the home for the Teton County 4-H Fair.
Jason Asselstine, 4-H volunteer, took the lead in researching and selecting the PA system, with input from John Park, Fairfield High School agriculture education instructor. Jason worked with Rod’s Music and Sound in Great Falls to support local business with the generous donation.
The 4-H members present on Dec. 7 opened the system and learned how to use it. They also helped label all the components including speakers, stands, cables and microphones. Of course, they also played with the system a bit, sending holiday music via Bluetooth and singing and telling jokes on the microphone. The robust sounds of the speakers will be very much appreciated by those attending the Teton County 4-H Fair in 2020.
The previous PA system has been in use for the better part of two decades, so the update will be very noticeable. The 4-H members assisting represented three clubs: Justin Forseth, Eager Eagles; Maili Miller, Spring Creek; and Taylor Asselstine, Bellamy Beadle, Sam Collyer and Ainsley DeBruycker, Old Agency. The Old Agency 4-H Club members had just completed charitable giving of their own by shopping locally to fill several tags for Caring Tree recipients.
All Teton County 4-H members were supported in numerous ways last year as Teton County 4-H received a youth education grant from SREC. The grant purchased all the 4-H educational curriculum, also known as project books, for 4-H members in Teton County. The $6,000 grant funded additional aspects of 4-H including member leadership training, camp and a shift to an electronic record keeping system for record books. One of the many educational goals of the 4-H program is to teach youth to serve their local communities. While the current members are the recipients of generosity, they will, we hope, pay forward the investment as they grow into community-minded adults serving others, following the many examples including that of SREC.