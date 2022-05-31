The Choteau Chamber of Commerce in May announced the theme for the 4th of July parade: “Hometown Proud” and named Breen Oil and Tire mechanic Bill Marney as the parade grand marshal.
Meeting May 11 at John Henry’s, Chamber members sketched out plans for this summer’s In-dependence Day celebration in Choteau. Events planned so far include:
•July 2, Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market at the Choteau Visitors Center.
•July 2, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department keg hockey tournament downtown from 10 a.m. to noon.
•July 2, Got Grit? 5K obstacle course/race, 2 p.m. with registration earlier in the day in the City Park.
•July 2, Choteau High School class of 1992 reunion at the Choteau Country Club.
•July 2, Choteau High School class of 2022 band and beer garden (with help from the Choteau Chamber) from 4 to 7 p.m. in the City Park.
•July 3, Choteau Soroptimists Summer Festival in the City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Ven-dors are encouraged to book their tables now.)
•July 3, Choteau Community Band concert, 12 to 1 p.m. in front of the Choteau Pavilion.
•July 3, Choteau Soroptimists Duck Races on Spring Creek, starting at 1 p.m.
•July 3, Choteau American Legion rodeo slack, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds (free admission).
•July 3, Choteau American Legion rodeo main event, 6 p.m. (admission charged). Tickets for this Northern Rodeo Association-approved event cost $17 for grandstand reserved; $13 for adult general admission; and $8 for children general admission. Tickets can be ordered at Front Range Sup-ply in Choteau. Major credit cards are accepted. To order tickets online, go online to: https://northernrodeo.rodeoticket.com. This link can also be found on the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Facebook page.
•July 3, Chamber brewfest with the band Risky Buziness, 4 to 8 p.m. Opportunity Bank in Choteau is sponsoring the concert.
•Choteau American Legion street dance, featuring the music of “ShakeDown Country,” down-town, 8 p.m. to midnight.
•July 4, Let Freedom Run one-mile and 5K fun runs, 8 a.m. Callee Peebles, the CHS track coach, is chairing this event.
•July 4, Chamber “Hometown Proud” parade, lineup at 9 a.m. south of the courthouse, parade at 10 a.m.
•July 4, Chamber Steak Fry under the management of Andrea Greyn, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Choteau Pavilion.
•July 4, American Legion Rodeo, 2 p.m. (admission charged).
•July 4, Choteau fireworks display at dusk (approximately 10:30 p.m.).
Chamber President Steve Dogiakos said the Chamber appreciates Greyn stepping up to chair the steak-fry, which is one of the Chamber’s annual fundraising events. She has been working with local beef producers to source the finger steaks and has obtained her food service permit. She is still looking for volunteers to help at the event, where nearly 300 people usually eat pitch-fork fondued steaks or hotdogs with beans, coleslaw, chips and lemonade.
He also said that the Chamber parade committee of Barb Bouma, Phyllis Bechtold and Kathy Chapman have a great event planned this year with more than $1,900 in prizes to be won.
The committee, which has received donations to help defray the cost of the prizes, will offer awards in five categories: theme floats, cars, tractors, open and children. The theme float prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. For all the other categories, the prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.
Those planning to enter the parade and who want to be judged for prizes need to go online to pre-register at choteauchamber.com. There is a $5 charge for entries that want to be judged. Those entries not wanting to be judged should select the “non-judged entry” option, which is free.
Registration will also be taken on the day of the parade during lineup.
Chamber is opting for a one-way parade route this year, with the minor addition of asking parade participants to drive past Benefis Teton Medical Center so the residents there can get a chance to see the parade.
Those planning to enter the parade are asked to comply with these rules:
•Stay on the parade route the entire time of the parade.
•While you are in the parade, be cognizant of your surroundings. When you are around ani-mals (like horses), do not rev your engine, play loud music or make loud noises. Be courteous to your fellow entrants and the spectators.
•If you are throwing candy to the crowd, throw it low to the ground. Do not throw it at indi-viduals; throw it from both sides of the float.
•Pay attention to the parade staff: Keep pace. If you fall behind, you will be asked to pull over and let the parade pass as the parade has to stay on schedule because of all the other events planned around it.
•Participation is a privilege. If you are asked to leave the parade or not start in the parade, please allow others through. The parade committee chairperson has the final decision on whether to accept entries.
•Do not stop along the parade route at any point unless you are disabled or asked to pull over by the parade staff.
In other matters, Dogiakos announced that the Choteau Visitors Center has been cleaned by the Chamber board and will open on May 27 for the summer season. Volunteers will staff the center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days of the week. The Chamber and the city of Choteau have entered into a memorandum of understanding that spells out what each party is responsible for in the operation of the Visitors Center.
Dogiakos reported that the fireworks fundraiser generated about $8,300 for fireworks and that amount plus the previous amount raised through the Cash Calendar has paid for this year’s show with some left in the bank for next year’s show. Cody Marney and Kate Lohman with The Edge Spa and Salon chaired this year’s fundraiser.
Choteau resident Karen Lohman asked whether any Chamber members would be interested in working with her on creating window displays to put in the windows of vacant buildings. These displays could be of art or could be advertisements for other Choteau businesses. The window dis-plays could even be “staging” for the building to advertise it to potential buyers or renters, she said.
Chamber members at the meeting supported the idea and Dogiakos said Chamber secre-tary/treasurer Jen Asselstine would get her a list of vacant buildings with windows that could be decorated and the real estate agents handling those properties.
The Chamber’s next meeting will be June 8 at noon at the Choteau Country Club.