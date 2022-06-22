The Choteau Chamber of Commerce, meeting June 8 at the Choteau Country Club, forged ahead with plans for the city’s 4th of July celebration and agreed to issue an open invitation for volunteers to help serve at the Steak Fry luncheon on July 4.
Andrea Greyn is the chairwoman of the Steak Fry, a luncheon the Chamber serves from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4 at the Choteau Pavilion. The meal is a fundraiser for the Chamber and serves diners a plate with steak that has been threaded on pitchfork tines and fried in boiling oil, along with coleslaw, beans, homemade potato chips, a dessert and a drink. Hotdog plates are also available.
The cost is $15 per steak plate and $8 for a hotdog plate. Tickets are sold at the door.
Greyn is organizing the event for the first time and said at the meeting that she could use one more steak fryer, several servers and help with set-up and take-down. Anyone wishing to volunteer should text Greyn at 406-289-0808.
The Chamber will also be serving and selling beer and other alcoholic beverages on July 2 in the Choteau City Park, where the Choteau High School Class of 2002 is holding its 20-year reunion. The class has invited the public to come and enjoy the music of the Sightliners band from 4 to 7 p.m.
The band, which played at the Choteau Pavilion during the Front Range Yoga Festival on June 10, is made of up Jaxon Allen, who grew up at Fairfield, with his wife, Haeli, two of his siblings, Kenzie Allen Palmer and Weston Allen, and a friend, C.J. Bailey.
The following day, the Chamber is inviting the community to a Brewfest with music by Risky Bizness in the same location from 4 to 8 p.m. Opportunity Bank in Choteau is sponsoring the concert.
The Chamber is seeking volunteers to help with serving and selling at the beer gardens on July 2 and 3. Volunteers should contact Jen Asselstine at 406-590-4280.
On July 4, the “Hometown Proud” Chamber parade will start with line-up of entrants starting at 9 a.m. south and east of the county courthouse.
The Chamber parade committee of Barb Bouma, Phyllis Bechtold and Kathy Chapman has lined up more than $1,900 in prizes for parade entrants to win.
The committee, which has received donations to help defray the cost of the prizes, will offer awards in five categories: theme floats, cars, tractors, open and children. The theme float prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. For all the other categories, the prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.
Those planning to enter the parade and who want to be judged for prizes need to go online to pre-register at choteauchamber.com. There is a $5 charge for entries that want to be judged. Those entries not wanting to be judged should select the “non-judged entry” option, which is free.
Registration will also be taken on the day of the parade during lineup.
Chamber is opting for a one-way parade route this year, with the minor addition of asking parade participants to drive past Benefis Teton Medical Center so the residents there can get a chance to see the parade.
Frontline Ag Solutions has donated a children’s bicycle to the Chamber to be given away through a drawing. The bicycle is on display in the window of the former Full Circle Thrift shop building (also known as the Choteau Trading Post building). Children are encouraged to put their name in for the drawing using the drop box near the bicycle display or online on the Chamber’s website at choteauchamber.com.
A partial schedule of the 4th of July celebration plans includes:
July 2 — 10 a.m.-noon: Choteau Volunteer Fire Department keg hockey tournament on Second Street Northwest between Main Avenue and First Avenue Northwest.
— 2 p.m., the Choteau volleyball program’s Got Grit? 5K obstacle course, starting at the Choteau City Park (registration held in the park before the race).
— 2-5 p.m., CHS Class of 1992 reunion at the Choteau Country Club (public welcome).
— 4-7 p.m., CHS Class of 2002 band/beer garden in the City Park (public welcome).
July 3 — 10:30 a.m., the Trinity Lutheran and United Methodist churches will hold an ecumenical worship service on the lawn of the UMC. All are welcome and those planning to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs if they can. Several local musicians will perform special music, communion will be offered, and the churches will ask for a special offering to benefit the TLC Preschool playground equipment fund.
— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Choteau Soroptimist Summer Festival in the City Park.
— Noon to 1 p.m., Choteau Community band concert at the Choteau Pavilion.
— 1 p.m., Choteau Soroptimists Duck Race on Spring Creek.
— 3-6 p.m., Choteau American Legion slack (free admission) at the rodeo grounds.
— 4-8 p.m., Choteau Chamber Brewfest and music in the City Park.
— 6 p.m., Choteau American Legion rodeo Main Event 1 (admission charged) at the rodeo grounds.
— 8 p.m. to midnight, Choteau American Legion Street dance, featuring the music of “ShakeDown County” band.
July 4 — 8 a.m., Let Freedom Run 1-mile and 5K fun runs, starting in the City Park.
— 9 a.m., Choteau Chamber parade lineup and judging.
— 10 a.m., Choteau Chamber “Hometown Proud” parade.
— 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Choteau Chamber Steak-Fry at the Choteau Pavilion.
— 2 p.m., American Legion Rodeo Main Event (admission charged).
— 10:30 p.m., 4th of July fireworks show put on by the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department.
In other business at the meeting, Vice President Annie Olson announced that the Chamber has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market organizers Cliff and Sally Heuscher, formalizing the organization’s use of the Visitors Center from July through September.
Olson said the Chamber wrote and submitted a letter of support for the Choteau Area Port Authority’s application for an innovative childcare grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that, if funded, would help recruit and start up seven to 10 licensed in-home daycare providers in Choteau.
Asselstine said she had received word from Sun River Electric Cooperative that the Chamber will receive the proceeds of the July 30 SREC golf scramble. The proceeds are likely to be between $2,500 and $3,000. The money is earmarked for the repair of the lighted snowflake pole decorations for Main Avenue.
Olson also announced that Asselstine is resigning from her half-time contractual position as the CAPA community coordinator and the chamber secretary/treasurer after about six months on the job. She will stay on the job through the 4th of July to help with all the chamber activities.
The Chamber board will be working with the CAPA on how to proceed with replacing Asselstine.
Asselstine said she has enjoyed the position but with both of her children now out of the home there are changes on the horizon for her and her husband Jason Asselstine, a Lutheran pastor.
The next Chamber After Hours event is set for June 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Insurance Services, 4218 U.S. Highway 89 on the north edge of Choteau.