The Choteau City Council, meeting June 2 at the Choteau Pavilion, extended the lease with the informal Random Acts of Kindness to continue to operate a community garden on city property through Dec. 31, 2020. The lease was set to expire on June 5.
Community garden
The lease allows citizens associated with the RAK group to grow vegetables on several lots of land in the area of the Choteau Mini Park. This land used to be the city’s tree farm. The RAK group, led by Nathen and Mariah Russell, originally leased the land in June 2018. In the years since, they have maintained a fence around the property, worked with the city on irrigation water access and worked mostly with Mitch and Kathje Griffis and their son, Ryan.
Under the renewed lease, RAK agrees to pay utilities on the property (water) in lieu of rent and to maintain the property in good condition. The City Council changed one provision of the lease to allow individual citizens to plant and harvest their own produce in the garden. The existing lease prohibited any “subletting” of plots to individuals.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien and council members agreed that there are several other areas in the lease that need to be reconsidered, and asked RAK to work with the city between now and Dec. 31 to come up with a new, longer-term lease that addresses more clearly issues including liability, water fees, access and any structures that might be built on the property.
Mariah Russell, attending the meeting, said during the 2019-2020 school year, the community garden donated about 800 pounds of tomatoes and 500 pounds of potatoes to Choteau Public Schools. The garden organizers also donated beets, kohlrabi, various squash, carrots and onions to the school’s breakfast and lunch program.
In addition to organically grown produce, the garden has also served as an educational site, where Trinity Lutheran Church preschoolers visit to learn about gardening and growing food.
“I have gladly invested approximately $4,000 of my own personal monetary resources to establish the foundation of what I believe will be a nearly undeniable community asset,” Russell said, adding that several community members have also invested hours of volunteer time in the garden.
She said the volunteers have planted 700 onion sets, 40 pounds of potatoes and beets, swiss chard and kohlrabi among other vegetables.
Russell said she hopes to obtain funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and private parties to now grow and expand the garden. Having a long-term lease will be critical to that effort, she said. Development plans include using low tunnels to extend growing seasons and increase yield; cultivation of fruit trees, berries and herbs; establishing pathways and raised beds; adding more signs; and developing walking paths and meeting areas.
Hindoien said future discussions on a long-term lease will need to address the installation of a frost-free hydrant for water, liability insurance and the nature of the land use. Former Choteau Mayor Julius Hirschberg and his wife donated this land to the city to be used solely for park and recreational purposes, he said.
Nate White, a Choteau citizen, said he supports the community garden and plans to work with the group this season. He said a long-term lease that treated the land more like a city park might be beneficial to look into and could address the liability insurance issue. He also said that there is enough land in this area that the city could also work with people who want to see a dog park created there. “There’s a lot of space out there,” he said.
Russell said a well developed community garden could be an asset to the city and could make the community more attractive to people looking to relocate.
The council also heard from Choteau resident Susan Brown, who said Russell wouldn’t let her grow vegetables in the community garden. Russell said she was following the lease, which prohibited individual plots.
Under the new lease, however, Brown — and any city resident — will be allowed to cultivate their own plots.
Councilman Steve Howard also said that he supports helping RAK with the plumbing and fixtures needed to create an irrigation system at the garden.
Seventh Avenue Northwest
The council also discussed traffic on Seventh Avenue Northwest in front of Choteau Public Schools and agreed to hold a public hearing on solutions to stop drivers from speeding through the 15 mph school zone and to prevent through trucks over 8,000 pounds of Gross Vehicle Weight from using the avenue.
Hindoien said he wants to hear public comment on possible options, including blocking off Seventh Avenue at the intersection with First Street Northwest (in front of the elementary school) for 90 days to see whether that would address the matter.
Council members also discussed blocking off the avenue at the intersection on the north at Third Street Northwest or making the avenue a limited access one-way.
Hindoien said he wants to make the school zone safer and route traffic through Choteau’s Main Avenue to help improve main street commerce.
Howard, who is a member of the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and the ambulance crew, said that while Seventh Avenue is a direct route to Benefis Teton Medical Center, most emergency responders don’t use it because of the speed zone.
Anyone who is interested in changes to Seventh Avenue Northwest is encouraged to attend the public hearing on the topic on July 21.
Attorney contract
Council members also unanimously approved a new contract with Choteau attorney Jennifer Stutz to continue to serve as the city attorney for $30,000 a year, with a change stipulating that she will only provide criminal litigation services, including the prosecution of all cases, traffic and criminal, which fall within the jurisdiction of the city court and that she will offer general advisory opinions and analyses relating to those matters.
In cases where Stutz has a conflict of interest, the contract stipulates that she will seek substitute counsel, including Teton County Attorney Joe Coble for criminal matters.
Stutz’ old contract was for $33,000. Hindoien said the city will seek counsel on civil matters from attorneys with the Montana Municipal Insurance Authority and when needed will hire an attorney who specializes in civil matters. The new contract is for one year, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Hindoien said about 87% of what Stutz does for the city is criminal-complaint related work. He also said that most cities have two attorneys, one for criminal matters and one for civil matters.
Swimming pool
The council also heard from Choteau Lions Club swimming pool manager Dru Hanson, who said that her plan for opening the pool, laid out last week, is now undergoing revisions as the state has changed its plans for municipal pools. She said the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services had not as of June 2 issued its new guidelines.
“I really want the community to understand, this is not just a Choteau issue, this is with every pool across the United States. We are all battling the same unknowns, what should we do, what shouldn’t we do, should we open,” Hanson said.
She said she continues to work with county Sanitarian Austin Moyer and county Public Health Director Melissa Moyer to develop operating guidelines, and she is hoping to have the pool open by June 15 with new guidelines to minimize the risk of anyone catching or transmitting COVID-19 while using the pool.
COVID-19 is a new viral respiratory illness that has affected more than 7 million people worldwide, including 1.9 million Americans. Most people who get infected have mild to moderate symptoms but the disease can cause life-threatening complications for people over the age 65 and those with chronic health conditions and/or compromised immune systems.
With all the new rules, Hanson said pool users will need to be flexible and ready to embrace change for this season. “Everyone has to come willing to do 100% of their effort,” she said. “I will follow the guidelines, whatever they say for us to do, because they are out there to help us protect people.”
Hanson said she has hired lifeguard staff for the pool and they are completing their training. She said she applied for and received a federal Paycheck Protection Program grant to pay the lifeguards.
4th of July events
Hindoien and council members also spent some time talking about Choteau’s annual 4th of July celebration and how COVID-19 restrictions and concerns are affecting organizers of the different events typically held on July 3-5.
Councilman Steve Dogiakos, who is the president of the Choteau Chamber, said the chamber is sponsoring a July 4 Independence Day parade on an alternative route (not Main Avenue North), but will not put on the steak-fry in the City Park and has postponed its July 3 brewfest until fall.
The Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion are planning to hold their one-day July 4th rodeo and are working with the Teton County Health Department to develop a written plan for complying with COVID-19 restrictions. By the governor’s health directives, gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed in situations where social distancing cannot be readily accomplished, but events that would draw in more than 50 people need to comply with social distancing and have a written plan approved by the Teton County Board of Health.
Hindoien said Sons of the American Legion Cmdr. Levi Hodgskiss, who is chairman of the rodeo committee, has been contacted by Melissa Moyer to start work on a plan. By July 4, the state may also be in the third phase of reopening, where larger crowds may be allowed.
Councilman Stewart Merja asked whether the American Legion could be found liable if people attend the rodeo and get sick and whether the city, which leases the land for the rodeo grounds to the Legion, could also be liable.
Hindoien said the Legion’s lease with the city holds the city harmless in the event of any litigation.
Howard asked whether the City Council would have a say in whether the rodeo was held, and Hindoien said the city could adopt COVID-19 health restrictions that are stricter than the state restrictions but not less strict.
Hindoien said the city has received a letter from resident Lila Dunn, raising concerns about the rodeo. Dunn attended the meeting and said her letter lays out her concerns. “I am writing you as an over-65 resident of Choteau, a parent, grandparent and spouse of an at-risk individual in regard to my concern of the upcoming activities and events on July 3 and 4, 2020. I wonder about the essential purpose in all this,” she wrote. “I strongly oppose Choteau hosting the American Legion Rodeo event on July 4 as well as other large-gathering events that coalesce with July 3-4 celebration in Choteau, Montana, in 2020.”
Dunn said with the state still at Phase 2 of reopening, she does not understand how the rodeo, which typically brings more than 2,000 people to town, could meet the social distancing and sanitation and hygiene requirements.
She said Choteau and Teton County have been fortunate to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, but is concerned about what summer tourist traffic might bring. The influx of tourists is out of local control, she said, but the rodeo event is different. “The American Legion Rodeo is intentionally soliciting hundreds, if not thousands, of folk from other counties and states into our small community potentially bringing in asymptomatic, positive super spreaders infected with COVID-19,” she wrote. “We have all made sacrifices since mid-March to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our state and communities. This is a public health and economic emergency. We all have been affected by this pandemic in one way or another. Guidelines need to be followed by all.”
Dunn said no one wants setbacks that will delay the state in reaching Phase 3 of the reopening plan, and she encouraged people to consider celebrating this July 4th by observing “freedom from COVID-19” with safe and appropriate family recreational and backyard activities.
Hindoien thanked Dunn for her comments. “I want to thank you, Lila, for doing this and for having the heart and the fortitude to do that.” From talking to community members, Hindoien said, it seems like about 30% want the rodeo, 30% don’t want it and the remainder are afraid to express an opinion about it.
Howard said the Choteau VFD has purchased fireworks for the 4th of July and will put on a show that people can safely watch from their yards and cars. The VFD spent $12,000 on this year’s show, down from $15,000 last year. The show costs about $1,000 per minute, and without the fireworks fundraiser on Easter weekend, the VFD cut back on its purchases.
Community decay
Another cancelation because of COVID-19 is the city’s spring community cleanup, which will be back next year.
On the topic of community cleaning, Councilman Mark Major asked Hindoien to put a discussion on community decay on the council’s June 16 agenda. He said he would like to see a citizen-based committee to work on ways to help community members clean up their property from construction debris, unlicensed and undrivable vehicles and other unsightly items.
Public comment
Under public comment, for any item not on the agenda that is under the governance of the City Council, White spoke again on his concerns about government overreach in its management of the COVID-19 pandemic. White said government actions are harming people without their consent and specifically talked about federal, state and county-level programs for contact tracing to control the spread of the disease.
Hindoien cut White off before he took his full five minutes, telling him that public comment is designed only for matters under the city’s jurisdiction. How the federal, state and county governments are responding to COVID-19 is not under the city’s control, the mayor said.
White said, however, that he feels morally compelled to talk about how those state mandates are being applied to the city.
Hindoien said White should take his concerns to the proper federal, state and/or county officials, and the council voted to adjourn while White was still talking.