Happy fall from your local library. We have been having a lot of fun at the library between programs and seeing all the students coming to the library. Our LEGO Club is running on Mondays with a new challenge each week for the children. Then we display their creations in the library during the week. Make sure to stop by and check out their creativity.
Story hour has been reading some fun stories and crafting on Thursdays. To find information on coming programs, check out our website at choteau-tetonpubliclibrary.com and click on the programs tab.
Our Community Read Group will meet to discuss Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder Oct. 26. Everyone is welcome and books are available at the front desk. These discussions are always a lot of fun, and I like to think we expand everyone’s horizons by sharing viewpoints. If you have never participated in a book group before, now would be an excellent time to try it out. Our group is very laid back and some participants just like to come and listen.
We will welcome Jacob Cowgill of Laccolith Studio and his photography display Small Town, Long Streets: Coming Together in Rural Montana. Jacob, a Power photographer, specializes in black and white prints. He will be displaying photos taken at the Choteau July 4th Parade and the recent TASGA Threshing Bee in his exhibit. We will have an open house for Jacob on Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. with light refreshments provided.
I often get asked by patrons how I keep track of what I am reading, and the answer is Goodreads. Goodreads is an app you can put on your phone which makes it convenient. You can add the books you are reading and the books you want to read, which is handy when patrons are recommending books to me. You can add your friends on Goodreads and see what they are reading or check their reviews of the book before you try it out. I like that I can set a reading goal and see a graphic display of all the covers of the books I have read for the year. Right now, I have surpassed my reading goal of 60 books this year. There are lots of apps out there to help you track your reading but if you choose Goodreads, make sure to add your librarian as a friend.
Della Van Setten is the director of the Choteau/Teton Public Library and can be reached at the library at 406-466-2052.