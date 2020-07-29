Benefis Teton Medical Center has secured funding through Montana State Fund to purchase 23 “Stop the Bleed” kits.
The plan was to offer an in-person Stop the Bleed training to farmers and ranchers in their service area, said Annie Olson, BTMC public relations coordinator “However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, BTMC has been unable to offer an in-person training,” she added. As the harvest season approaches, Olson said BTMC officials feel it is important to get these kits into the hands of farmers and ranchers sooner rather than later.
In partnership with Frontline Ag Solutions, BTMC has come up with an alternative plan to get these kits distributed. Olson and Karin Richins, the trauma coordinator for BTMC, will be at Frontline Ag Solutions on Aug. 4 and 6 at 8 a.m. to deliver kits and train the shop staff at Frontline Ag Solutions on proper stop the bleed methods.
Any farmers and ranchers who would like to receive a kit and/or learn the proper way to use a tourniquet or gauze on a traumatic injury are invited to attend.