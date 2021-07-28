The Montana Metis Music and Art Fest, free and open to the public, will be held in Choteau on July 30-Aug. 1 at the Choteau Pavilion.
Sponsored by the Mitchif Heritage Keepers nonprofit organization with support from Humanities Montana, the event will include art and craft booths, a raffle and auction, concessions, a historic program and music. Everyone is welcome.
This is the fourth year the Mitchif Heritage Keepers have held the cultural and historical event in Choteau. They did not hold the event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who come will hear about the Metis’ unique history, music and dance, food.
There will be an open stage for all musicians during the event. The organizers encourage anyone with a fiddle or a guitar to come and jam with the other musicians. There will also be artists and vendors in the Pavilion.
Choteau Metis Elder Al Wiseman will be a guest speaker at the event while Kathy Moran will offer Mitchif language classes.
This year’s event will include for the first time an old-time fiddling contest on Saturday night. Cash awards will be given for first place, $400; second place, $300; third place, $200; and fourth-place, $100. The oldest and youngest fiddlers in the contest will each receive $50 as well.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, there will be music, dancing and a worship service.
The event is alcohol and drug free. For more information, call Fred “Jiggs” Charette at 406-861-8939.