Montana Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras shared personal stories of two uncles who served in the military and gave their lives for their country during her keynote address at the American Legion Freeborn Post 64 and Dutton American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Day program in Dutton on Monday.
Juras spoke before a nice size crowd that gathered inside, given the welcomed rain that prevented the ceremony from being held at the cemetery.
“Memorial Day is to honor those who died in uniform,” Juras said. She expressed that every family has stories of those who have served and the sacrifices they and their families have made.
Her mother’s brother, William Wylie Galt, and her father’s brother, Sidney Luther Gustafson, both attended Montana State College. They graduated in the spring of 1942 with commissions as second lieutenants.
“Uncle Bill was assigned to the 168th Regiment of the 34th Infantry Division as a second lieutenant,” Juras said. “During the war, the 34th became known as the ‘Red Bull’ Division.”
Throughout her great uncle’s service, he sent letters to his family. In one of those accounts, her uncle spoke of the division’s first engagement in Tunisia, North Africa. “At the 11 o’clock check four of my men been killed and 10 wounded. Company lost 40 men in about five minutes,” he wrote.
On Sept. 12, 1943, Uncle Bill’s 168th Regiment boarded a ship for Italy, Juras said. From there they began a long march on the Italian coast. As leader of his men, Juras’ un-cle was devoted to their safety. On Nov. 4, 1943, “Company A” came upon a minefield. “Upon his own initiative and with utter disregard for his own personal safety, Lt. Galt ad-vanced on his hands and knees through he mined area and selected a comparatively safe route to the objective,” read the report. Lt. Galt’s courageous action enabled the battalion to advance through this mined sector with a minimum number of casualties. Uncle Bill was awarded the Silver Star for his courage.
Juras said her uncle was injured twice during his service and hospitalized a third time for exhaustion. After he returned to his troops in Mid-May the company was faced with a new battle when the Battalion’s objective was to take control of a coastal area south of Rome.
From accounts that were shared with the family from soldiers under his leader-ship, they were under intense fire. With safety of his troops and two other companies, he jumped in the only remaining tank and moved forward. “Uncle Bill and three other men stood in the turret as the infantrymen followed.
Uncle Bill manned the machine gun and tossed hand grenades, doing significant damage to the enemy forces. The tank trapped 40 enemies and when they refused to sur-render, the machine gun was turned on the. A German antitank shell struck the tank, kill-ing Captain Galt and several other men still in the turret. Members of the infantry grabbed his body and removed it from the tank destroyer. Uncle Bill was reported as missing in action as the Army refused to confirm his death, but several of his men wrote to Grandpa and Grandma and told them the story, Juras said.
The regiment returned to Rome and continued fighting until the surrender of Germany almost one year later. The men of the fighting “Red Bull” Division were finally sent home in October of 1945. The 34th Division compiled over 570 days in combat in World War II, more than any other Division in the war. Its total casualties for the entire war were over 21,000 men killed, wounded or missing in action, nearly one and half times its entire strength. Men of the 34th division were awarded 11 Medal of Honors, 98 Distinguished Service Crosses, 1,052 Silver Stars and 15,000 Purple hearts during the war, she said.
Juras said her grandparents were finally informed of her uncle’s death in Septem-ber of 1944.
Her dad’s uncle, Gustafson led a patrol in Tunisia, North Africa, on April 28, 1943, to take control of a ridge. The patrol came under intense enemy machine gun fire. “Uncle Sid deployed his men to form an effective firing line while he made a personal reconnais-sance of the machine gun nest,” she said. “He moved forward alone, located the nest and single handedly destroyed it with grenades and his pistol.” Another nearby enemy ma-chine gun nest fired upon and killed Lt. Gustafson, she said. “His fearless leadership and spirt of self-sacrifice so inspired his men that they held their position until reinforcements were brought up. Lt. Gustafson was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the highest military award given by the United States Army.”
“We can’t forget freedom is not free,” she concluded.
After the program, Juras said the remains of her uncle Bill were returned and he is buried in Great Falls. The body of her Uncle Sid is still in South Africa. Her brother, Sid, named after his great uncle has been to South Africa where he is buried. That is on her wish list to do as well, she said.
Ross Fitzgerald, a member of the American Legion Freeborn Post 64, served as the master of ceremonies for the program. Post Chaplain Frank Schoonover provided the opening and closing prayers.
Luke Juras, Dutton/Brady music teacher and son of Juras, played Taps and mem-bers of the Post presented arms.
Following the Memorial Day program, those gathering enjoyed a barbecue hosted by the American Legion and Auxiliary.