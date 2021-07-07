The Choteau Zoning Board on June 23 approved changing the zoning on two different properties, one of which may become the home of a discount retail store.
The board met in person at the Choteau City Office with four of the five members present — Chairman Al Kostelnik, Mark Walker, Jim Bouma and Jere Long.
The board met to act on two applications for zoning changes, one from Jim Bouma and the other from Teton County Church of Christ Inc., whose corporate president is David Hirschfeld. Bouma is a real estate agent, owner of the Stage Stop Inn and a high-quality hay producer. Hirschfeld owns a home west of Choteau and is a businessman who now owns commercial and residential property in Maine. He was the lay pastor for the church when he and his family lived here fulltime.
Bouma and Mark Lacher of Fairfield, who are the principal owners of Henry Paris L.L.C. applied to the Zoning Board to change the zoning on their property at 501 Main Ave. S., 4070 U.S. Highway 89 and 4072 U.S. Highway 89 from general industrial to highway business.
The change was requested on eight lots located on the west side of U.S. Highway 89 where the former Western States Industries plant operated before it was destroyed in a fire. The parcel is north of RPH Irrigation and across the highway from the Breen Oil bulk plant. It is in the Jackson First Addition subdivision.
Bouma, who abstained from voting on the requested change, said he has been in negotiations with the Family Dollar store corporation that is interested in opening one of its discount retail shops in Choteau. He said he needed the change in zoning because retail sales are not allowed in general industrial zones.
Bouma said he is proposing to sell about 1.5 acres to the discount store out of about three acres of land there.
According to the Family Dollar’s website, the company sells household cleaners, food and beverages, personal care, health and beauty aides, auto, hardware and outdoors items, electronics, office and school supplies, party supplies and gift wrap, toys and crafts, infant and toddler items, apparel, pet supplies and holiday and seasonal items with many items priced at $1 or less and most items in the store priced at below $10.
Family Dollar has stores in Anaconda, Belgrade, Big Timber, Billings, Bridger, Butte, Columbus, Darby, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Ennis, Forsyth, Hardin, Lewistown, Libby, Plentywood, Red Lodge, Ronan, Sidney, Three Forks, Townsend, Whitehall and Wolf Point.
Mayor Chris Hindoien, attending the meeting, said the city had no objection to the proposed change. He told Bouma that the scale leftover from the WSI plant, now used by the public for weighing loads of hay, grain and other materials, would not be allowed in highway business, but would be grandfathered into the new zone for as long as its use doesn’t change. If or when its use changes, he said, it would have to be removed as a noncomplying use.
Board member Long said he would support the change to bring another business to Choteau.
The board held separate public hearings on both proposed zoning changes and no one commented on either proposal.
The board voted, 3-0, with Bouma abstaining to grant the requested change and designate this property in the highway business zone.
The second requested change was for 115 First St. N.W., where the Teton County Church of Christ is located. This building was originally built as a bakery by Happy Jack Feder. After Feder sold it to the church it was remodeled to accommodate a small kitchen, classroom, sanctuary and bathrooms with a large, concrete parking lot on the west side of the property, which comprises three blocks in the Choteau Original Townsite subdivision.
Tom Frownfelder, the city’s zoning administrator, said Hirschfeld (who was not at the meeting) wants to change the zoning from A residential to business/residential. Property on either side of the church are zoned for business/residential, where a mix of service, professional and retail businesses and residences are allowed.
Frownfelder said the owners of the property would like to market the church building as a small office as it could not easily be converted to a residential use.
Hindoien said the city, again, had no objection and he thought the building would be great for a small retail or office business.
The board voted, 4-0, to approve the change from A residential to business/residential.