The Choteau school board on Aug. 18 approved COVID-19 measures for fans attending fall home football and volleyball games, requiring facial masks and social distancing and limiting bleacher capacity.
The meeting, held in the high school library and online, reached more than 70 participants, including board, school employees and community members.
Choteau Public Schools will convene for the fall semester on Aug. 26 with the school using a cohort model for the first seven days. Under that model, only half of the K-12 enrollment will be in the school on any given day. Cohort A will start the school year on Aug. 26, Cohort B will start on Aug. 27 and no students will be in school on Aug. 28.
Then on Aug. 31, Cohort A will be in class and at home on Sept. 1 when Cohort B will be in class and Cohort A will be at home. Sept. 2 Cohort A is in school, Cohort B is at home; Sept. 3 Cohort B is in school and Cohort A is at home; Sept. 4, all students are at home for distance learning from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
School will convene with all students attending on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Because of COVID-19, the school is asking parents to have their students on the school grounds no earlier than 8:20 a.m. with classes K-12 to start at 8:30 a.m. Students will not be allowed to play before class, but need to report directly to their classrooms upon arrival.
Also this year, to obtain the required amount of hours of instructional time for students, teachers will be supervising elementary school recesses so those minutes can be counted as instructional time overall.
At last week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Chuck Gameon said the school has ordered additional Chromebooks, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, face shields and masks, and is building desk dividers for classrooms. Not all the items ordered are in yet, but most should be by the time school starts.
Gameon said that if the school uses bleach-based disposable wipes to clean off desks and door knobs between each class, it could go through 1,500 wipes a day. He said the schools are also looking at using washable microfiber cloths and a disinfecting spray.
He said he has met with the school system’s route bus contractor to go over special school bus seating and cleaning provisions. This year, only students who live over three miles from school will be allowed to ride the buses so that appropriate social distancing can be done.
Secondary Principal Wendi Hammond said students have been assigned to their cohorts and parents are signing up for Chromebooks as needed and letting the school know if they do not have internet service in their homes.
A coalition of Teton County schools has hired Joni Gordon of Fairfield to coordinate distance learning for junior high and high school students using the Edgenuity software package. There are 11 CHS students in grades six through 12 who have opted to do fall semester via distance learning, Hammond said.
She said junior high and high school enrollment is looking like it will stay the same as last year or go up a little.
Gameon said he plans to move elementary school Title I tutor Tori Pletan out of that position into the position of supervising teacher for the five elementary school students who will be doing distance learning for the fall trimester. Pletan is a certified teacher. The board hired Kimberly Johnson to fill the tutoring position. Platen will also use the Edgenuity program to supplement the CES curriculum.
Gameon said he will need board approval to offer Pletan a one-year contract for services that will pay her $19 an hour with an additional 15% for preparation time, equivalent to $21.85/hour.
The board spent much of the three-hour long meeting on COVID-19 related policy review and adoption and planning for how to accommodate junior high and high school sporting events.
Choteau is planning to run regular fall football and volleyball programs in the high school and fall football, tennis and girls basketball in the junior high. There will be no junior varsity high school football this season and the board agreed that junior high sporting events should be held with neighboring schools and without much out-of-county travel.
One of the stickiest issues was how to accommodate social distancing and facial-mask wearing at home sporting events.
Gameon said he talked with Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer and Fairfield Superintendent and Principal Dustin Gordon and Courntey Bake, respectively, to come up with a home-athletics plan.
The Montana High School Association is already mandating all athletes who are not on the court or the field, all officials, coaches, scorekeepers, statisticians and videographers to wear masks at all sporting events. Violations of that directive could result in penalties to schools, Gameon said.
He said he concurs with Gordon who said that having fans who are attending home sporting events wear masks is a good way to protect student athletes from getting sick. “It seems logical to try and protect our student athletes as best as we can,” he said.
Board member Mark Henderson asked whether masks would be necessary if people can maintain a distance of at least six feet between others attending the events.
Gameon said given that the MHSA is requiring masks on athletes and officials, having everyone in the gym or at the football field wear a mask makes sense and is consistent.
Gameon and Athletic Director John Shepherd also recommended limiting the number of fans allowed in the gym and in the bleachers at the football field so that social distancing can be more easily maintained.
Shepherd said 140 fans, parents and students in each of the two upper bleachers sections in the gym would be 25% capacity. Only essential personnel and the coaches and players would be allowed on the floor.
Shepherd would work with the administration to develop a plan on how to allocate those spaces with priority given to parents and student body members.
Gameon said fans may wish to hold off on purchasing activity tickets because of the space limitations. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the National Federation of High Schools’ livestreaming service, allowing them to watch Bulldog athletics on their home computers, laptops, tablets or smart phones. These events can be watched live or on demand.
Subscription options include the annual pass for $60/year or the monthly pass for $9.99/month. Fans can visit www.NFHSnetwork.com for subscription options and can search for Choteau High School to subscribe and follow. A portion of each subscription fee goes back to CHS.
Board member Levi Hodgskiss said he expected most parents and fans would support wearing masks and socially distancing if that is what it takes for the school system to offer fall sports.
Board Chairman Lane Yeager said the administration needs the discretion to handle policing mask wearing among the crowd and to set the capacity limits for home events.
Dawn Gunderson, a parent of both elementary and high school students, said she hoped parents would be given priority to watch their children’s events.
Her husband, Lucas, who is the head high school football coach said, “I would just like to share that as a high school coaching staff, we are onboard with whatever parameters MHSA has handed down to us for our athletes to be able to play. I agree that no one wants to wear a mask, but we can manage that as a coaching staff when it comes to a game-time scenario. Let’s all take advantage of the opportunity that has been given to us, that most states do not have at this point for student/athletes.”
Gameon said schools in the District 1B conference are talking about trying to make rules standard throughout the district but that consensus has not yet been reached.
He also recommended that no concessions be sold at least at the start of the seasons. This will reduce the potential for congestion getting into the gym.
Hodgskiss said that if people comply well with the initial limitations, the administration may be able to gradually increase attendance in the gym.
Board member Marion Passmore said that if fans cannot abide by the rules, the school may have to take more restrictive actions. “If it gets out of hand, then we’re just done,” she said.
Henderson said he thinks people in the gym will abide by the requirement to wear masks, but outside at football games, people may not want to comply.
The board approved the administration’s recommendations for mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limitations on the bleachers in the gym and at the football field.
“Good luck,” Yeager told the administration.
The same protocols for attendance at high school events will also apply to attendance at junior high events.
In other action, the board:
•Hired Bre Lobdell, who was the assistant coach, as the head junior high tennis coach and hired Becky Preston as the assistant coach, pending a background check.
•Hired Shelly Mellinger of Choteau as a high school aide, starting at $13 per hour with this position to be paid for through COVID-19 relief funding, pending a background check.
•Hired Janie Zwerneman as an elementary aide for a one-year position, funding by COVID-19 relief dollars at $11 per hour.
•Hired Hannah Hinchman to work as an elementary special education aide 32 hours a week, pending completion of a background check. Hinchman will job-share the position with Samantha Garner who will work eight hours a week.
•Accepted the resignation of Marribeth Foster as an athletic event ticket taker.
•Approved substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
•Approved the K-12 student handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.
•Approved participating in the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, which reimburses the school system for a portion of the costs of serving breakfast and lunch to students. The meal prices remain the same as last year: Breakfast — students in K-12, $2.25; adults, $2.50; lunch — students in K-6, $2.75; students in 7-12, $3; adults, $4; and extra milk is $.45 per carton.
•Approved with some changes the 1900 series of school board policies as recommended by the Montana School Boards Association. One item of note in the policies is that all groups or individuals using or visiting school property will be required to comply with special COVID-19 measures.
•Scheduled a special board meeting for Aug. 26 to approve a new declaration of emergency, to hire an assistant athletic director, to hire Pletan as the K-5 distance learning supervisor, to hire a new cafeteria aide and to approve the multi-district agreement for coordinating distance online learning for students in grades six through 12. The board’s next regular meeting will be Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.