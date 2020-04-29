April 19 — 12:16 a.m., deputy investigated a potential party at a private home in Choteau where a neighbor said considerable noise was being heard.
— 4:02 p.m., deputy was requested to assist with the removal of an unwanted individual at a private residence in Choteau.
— 10:37 p.m., Sheriff’s Ofﬁce provided an agency assist with Cascade County for a medical emergency.
April 20 — 2:08 p.m., Fairﬁeld resident reported an unknown horse had showed up at their farm.
April 21 — 7:42 a.m., Fairﬁeld ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Beneﬁs in Great Falls.
— 8:09 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 191 Central Ave. and transported a patient to Beneﬁs Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 10:19 a.m., Choteau resident reported damage to a trailer some time during the night.
— 2:06 p.m., deputy investigated activity at a business in Dutton that has been closed for a couple years.
— 3:16 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who went on a walk and had not returned when expected.
— 3:32 p.m., Fairﬁeld Volunteer Fire Department responded to ﬁ re at 551 Eighth Lane N.E. where a controlled burn in ditches got out of control.
— 6:33 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy investigate a ﬁ re that was started near her home.
— 7:27 p.m., Choteau resident informed a deputy of an incident that took place in Cascade County that had the potential to continue in Teton County.
— 11:44 p.m., Power resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Rainbow Avenue.
April 22 — 11:48 a.m., child welfare services contacted Sheriff’s Ofﬁce to cross report a child welfare case in Choteau. — 1:19 p.m., dispatch was notiﬁed of the death of a Teton County resident who was transported from Bynum and had died in Cascade County.
— 1:57 p.m., Choteau, Pendroy and Fairﬁeld VFDs responded to a barn ﬁ re at 761 Secondary Highway 220.
— 4:38 p.m., Dutton resident reported she was bitten by a cat and was being checked at BTMC.
April 23 — 4 p.m., motorist reported horses on U.S. Highway 89 near the bridge south of town. The owner of the animals was contacted.
— 5:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Ofﬁce was notiﬁed of a vehicle with a ﬂ at tire causing trafﬁc concern on U.S. Highway 89.
— 6:17 p.m., Dutton resident requested information on a domestic issue.
April 24 — 6:19 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 that caused extensive damage to his vehicle.
— 9:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Ofﬁce provided an agency assist with a police department in Iowa.
— 10:51 a.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 108 Teton Ave. and transported a patient to Beneﬁs.
— 8:38 p.m., motorist reported a cow causing a trafﬁc concern on U.S. Highway 89. — 3:56 p.m., deputy assisted a Choteau resident in unlock a vehicle.
— 11:20 p.m., during the course of another investigation, deputy discovered information for a separate possible case in Great Falls regarding sexual assault.
From April 19-25, deputies issued two warnings speeding and one for failure to maintain the correct driving lane and issued citations for speeding, operating a vehicle without valid registration and driving with ﬁctitious plates.