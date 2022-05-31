There is a saying that “timing is everything.” While I do not intend to argue in favor of or against that concept, what has been rattling in my brain is, “Occasionally the timing stinks!” Before I explain why that thought is so present with me, I thought we could do a bit of time travel
In 1998, I received notification that the Montana State University Extension Family Consumer Science, 4-H Youth Development and Community Development position was open in Teton County. My husband, Darren Beadle, and I were living in Sheridan, Wyoming, where I was serving in a similar position.
I had been to Choteau several times and knew that I eventually wanted to live there. (As a col-lege student, I imagined retiring in Choteau and writing.) When I shared the job posting with Darren, he quickly encouraged my application. I traveled to Choteau that spring for an interview.
I was at my family’s farm north of Joplin, when I received the offer. I called Darren to discuss our future. Though he had never been to Teton County, or Choteau, he enthusiastically supported a move to this community, sight unseen. My start date was Sept. 1, 1998.
It was a great decision. There have been many milestones in our lives since then, including the birth of two daughters, followed by their educations and high school graduations in a generous and caring community. Darren and I have recently celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary and we know some people lost bets on that one!
Each of us has been supported through loss in this community. My father died from brain cancer in 2006. Darren’s dad died last year from thyroid cancer that had metastasized to his bones. We were fortunate that his dad was able to live in Choteau for the last several years while his need for care increased as the disease progressed. Tears, smiles, celebrations and gratitude have been ours in this community.
Professionally, much has happened in the nearly 24 years since I arrived to serve the citizens in Teton County. Academically, I moved through the promotion process from assistant to associate professor and in 2016 I was one of the first field faculty with MSU Extension to receive the rank of full professor. None of those promotions would have been possible had it not been for community en-gagement and support of MSU Extension in Teton County. I have been blessed to work with so many wonderful community members, volunteers and 4-H families. I have also enjoyed the luxury of work-ing with high-performing and dedicated support staff.
In Teton County, we have two positions for MSU Extension faculty. One is traditionally called the “ag agent” and the other the “FCS agent.” Dan Clark was my first partner agent in Montana, who served for a decade before moving to a specialist position with MSU Extension. Mark Major, served for five and a half years as an agent before opening his own business locally. He remained an active 4-H volunteer in our program, helping with fair and chaperoning 4-H camp the summer of 2021, none of us realizing it would be his last. He is dearly missed.
Travis Standley followed Mark Major and served for two years. Brent Roeder served from October 2015 to October 2018 and moved into a specialist position with MSU Extension. Brent con-tinues to serve as a 4-H volunteer in Teton County. Mat Peterson-Walter was employed from March to October of 2019 and then moved to Lewis and Clark County. Generally, vacancies between agents have been six months. The pandemic caused delay in the hiring of the next ag agent with the position vacant more than a year. Karen Forseth started her position in November 2020 and completed her service in March of 2022. We are happy she continues to be a 4-H volunteer.
And that brings us to the reason that “timing stinks” keeps going through my mind. On June 6, I will be starting a new position as the executive director of the Montana 4-H Foundation. I applied for the position in early February, not realizing that both an ag agent and a support staff position on our team would be vacated in March. Out of four people normally in our office (for 3.5 full-time equiv-alent positions), Jamie Smith will be the only one remaining in a three-quarter-time support staff po-sition.
We have a vacancy in our ag agent position. We also have a 32-hour per week support staff position vacant due to Sharla Hinman’s retirement. My departure creates another vacancy. While I am excited to start a new chapter professionally, I would not have picked the timing to coincide with the other vacancies and our intense summer work season.
The Teton County 4-H Fair starts with the horse show on June 18. The way the timing works, we will be headed into the fair officially staffed at 22%. Fortunately, my supervisors (current and fu-ture) are allowing me to simultaneously complete one position while starting the other. Nonetheless, we are going to need your patience this summer as we work through multiple transitions.
I have great hope that all positions in our office will be filled by the fall and that a new team will form to serve the needs in Teton County. I hope that their lives will be enriched, as mine was, by serving you. Because my new position will be a combination of remote work and travel, Darren and I will remain living in the community we love. Our daughters will both be attending college in Helena.
For nearly 24 years, I have had the fortune of serving with and for you. I am grateful I have loved my job. One of the best compliments I ever received was, “You really put your heart into your work.” Serving you has allowed me to live the 4-H pledge … head, heart, hands and health … for clarity, loyalty, service and the betterment of our communities. In my new position, I plan to continue lead-ing with heart.