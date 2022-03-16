The Agriculture Development Council and Gov. Greg Gianforte on March 10 announced that Conservation Grains of Choteau is among 24 value-added agriculture companies to receive $907,504 in grant and loan funding through the Montana Department of Agriculture’s Growth Through Agriculture program.
The state awarded Conservation Grains a $12,849 grant and a $24,250 loan to purchase a forklift and other equipment to expand flour milling operations and improve grain processing, distribution and storage.
“By investing in innovative, value-added ag projects, we can help Montana producers keep pace with a transforming agricultural industry and capture more of the tremendous value they create,” Gianforte said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing what these ag businesses are able to accomplish with this investment.”
From Kalispell to Olive, 24 agricultural businesses throughout the state were awarded funds to advance Montana’s agricultural economy.
“Year after year, Montana’s Growth Through Agriculture Program propels agricultural businesses toward their goals,” Montana Director of Agriculture Christy Clark said. “The Department of Agriculture is proud to invest in these innovative projects that will add value to Montana agriculture and boost our economy.”
The GTA program was established by the Montana Legislature in 1987 to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agriculture industry through innovative agricultural business improvements and the commercialization and marketing of new, value-added agriculture products.
All GTA funding awards require businesses to invest at least $1 in matching funds for every $1 in grant or loan assistance received. The Montana Department of Agriculture administers the program with counsel from the Agriculture Development Council, a seven-member committee appointed by the governor.
Successful projects ranged from meat and potato processing to flower farms. A full list of funded projects is included with this release.