Jane Wolery, MSU Extension agent in Teton County, received a call on July 24 from the US Forest Service, Belt Creek Ranger District recommending that the Teton County 4-H Camp find a new location, as the Camp Rotary location had a high probability of evacuation because of forest fires.
Teton County 4-H has used the Camp Rotary location for numerous years. Wolery has seen historical photos from the location with 4-H members from the early 1960s. Only twice in the last quarter century has Teton County 4-H Camp not been at Camp Rotary. In 1999, the county missed out on their normal spot as they converted from a mid-July fair to an end-of-June fair, necessitating the move of 4-H Camp dates, and that year, location to a camp at Lubrecht Forest near Greenough.
In 2020, camp planning was well underway with hopes to at least convert to a day camp held locally, but because of the first cases of COVID-19 spreading in the county two weeks before the planned dates of camp, it was cancelled.
Fifteen 4-H teens had invested their time in leadership, risk management, child development, communications, and team training in 2020 and even with camp canceled that year, returned in 2021 ready to plan a great camp experience for Teton County youth.
The teen counselors had chosen a movie theme, “Take 21” for camp. When the fires removed the option of a campground 48 hours before counselors were scheduled to arrive to rehearse, they decided the show must go on. With support from local groups, including the Teton Antique Steam and Gas Association (TASGA) and the city of Choteau, the camp was held locally. Counselors cleaned the depot, schoolhouse and church buildings on the TASGA grounds and converted them to sleeping and classroom areas to replicate the cabin sleeping experiences. They also set up several tents to accommodate all the campers and chaperones. With the movie theme, it was like sleeping on the set of an old-time rural town.
Classes were also held at the Choteau Pavilion and in the Choteau City Park, with meals being prepared and served in the “air-conditioned” Pavilion. Classes for camp were all taught by the teen 4-H camp counselors.
The first day, Myles Allen taught a lesson on being a Foley artist creating sound effects for movies, Maggie Toeckes taught how the first three-dimensional animation was created and campers made paintings using three layers of plexiglass. Justin Forseth and Luke Ostberg taught a class on storyboards and the making of movies using the iPad lab, which was purchased several years ago with a Youth Technology Grant from 3 Rivers Communications.
Campers developed a concept, acted, directed and filmed short movies. Campers rotated through eight classes the second day. Shea Ostberg taught campers how to use resin and dried flowers to make coasters; they learned about marketing and created commercials with Presley Holmquist; they learned multiple dances including the Virginia Reel with Kwin Briscoe; and they learned video editing skills from Justin Forseth and Luke Ostberg.
In the afternoon, Bellamy Beadle taught a class on popcorn, Maili Miller led campers in making ice cream, and they got to burn off a little energy with two highly active classes, “Play Your Part” with Dillon Harrel and “Battle of the Star” with Golden Holmquist.
A highlight of camp is always having a water fight. An area of Spring Creek was scouted out and cleaned of potential hazards and garbage, so that campers could safely cool down with a water fight.
That evening the campers were surprised by the counselors who had arranged a premiere showing of the campers’ movies at the local Roxy theater. Everyone got a chance to see themselves on the big screen. The evening was completed with dancing and a s’more popcorn bar.
The last morning of camp, the learning continued. Nolan Forseth led a game show based on movie trivia, Trever Severinsen helped youth launch their creativity with water balloon tie dye, Jersey Somerfeld showed campers how to make their mark with leathercraft and Madeline Konen taught teamwork and communication skills for the cast and crew using cooking and baking.
The program concluded with a final flag ceremony and the Clover awards show. The camp was produced under direction from certified 4-H volunteer, Marla Holmquist.
Others who receive credit are Carli Neal, camp nurse; Leona Somerfeld and Cathy Campbell, camp cooks; and Lynda Allen and Mark Major, chaperones. Because the event was held locally, we enjoyed some guest appearances from Teton County 4-H alums and past campers, counselors and chaperones including Kayla Breen, Jesse “Bane” Campbell, Honore Holmquist, Nicholas Konen, Jo Lynn Miller, Nick Miller and Janelle Tschida. Also appearing throughout camp was Hayley Ries, MSU Extension intern.
Campers included Greyson Allen, Kohen Armstrong, Logan Becker, Ayden DeBruycker. Blake Hodgskiss, Kameron Lidstrom, Seeley Neal, Jack Toeckes, Saber Allen, Kyndal Becker, Nolan DeBruycker, Brody Hodgskiss, Waverly Konen, Andrew Major, Jorja Morris, Abigail Toeckes, Grace Toeckes, Rylynn Allaire, Kale Gunderson, Hayden Hodgskiss, Remington Licht, Angus Lidstrom, Ethan Pfeifle, Caleb Toeckes, Mikayla Toeckes Payson Allaire, Jens Armstrong, Grant Hodgskiss, Claire Pfeifle, Trent Taylor, Jessica Toeckes, Isaac Toeckes and Tana Tschida.
Wolery said, “The real stars of the show were the 4-H camp counselors who showed tremendous resilience, adaptive skills, teamwork and a positive attitude to make ‘Take 21’ one of the most memorable camps on record. They poured their energy into providing a positive camp experience and did so despite pandemic, fires, high temperatures, location changes and other obstacles. The teamwork and leadership skills they displayed were award winning.”
The camp production would also like to thank Chad White with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for their support roles as well as the Mitchif Heritage Keepers who graciously shared the Choteau Pavilion June 29, so that the 4-H Camp show could go on as previously scheduled though on a new set.