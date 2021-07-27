An evening thunderstorm that started at about 6:40 p.m. July 20 hammered Choteau with high gusty winds that knocked down tree limbs, caused a power failure and dumped about 1.5 inches of rain and some pea-sized hail in less than a half an hour, flooding intersections and low-lying lots.
The city Public Works crew was out immediately after the storm removing tree limbs and checking on water and wastewater systems.
NorthWestern Energy reported that 897 customers in Choteau were without power from 6:51 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. Crews responded immediately and found a tree branch across a power line outside of a substation serving those customers, according to Jo Dee Black, public relations specialist with NorthWestern Energy.