The Teton County Board of Health will meet on June 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex in Choteau to vote on whether to approve or deny plans from the Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion to put on the July 4th rodeo in Choteau.
To accommodate social distancing, the in-person meeting is being limited to Board of Health members, American Legion Rodeo Committee members and the media.
All others wishing to attend can do so via the video conferencing app Go To Meeting. If you don’t already have this program on your smartphone, tablet or computer, you can download it at this link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/689993733.
To join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone, click on this link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/689993733.
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.) United States: +1 (872) 240-3212. One-touch: tel:+18722403212,,689993733#. Access Code: 689-993-733.
Members of the Board of Health are Physician Assistant Tim Sinton, the chairman and the county’s medical officer; Teton County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss, nurses Elaine Sedlack and Lin Wright, aging services advocate Barb Shafer of Dutton, Choteau businessman Randy Morris and Choteau emergency medical technician Ken Bassman. The Board of Health works closely with Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer and county Sanitarian Austin Moyer on public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic measures.
Action items on the agenda are to consider whether to approve or deny plans from the American Legion to hold a street dance on July 3 and the rodeo on July 4. As of June 10, however, Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins said the organization is withdrawing its plan for a street dance and is instead planning a smaller event called a “rodeo mixer” to be held at the rodeo grounds on the evening of July 3.
The rodeo, if approved, would be held on July 4 at the rodeo grounds, starting with “slack” in the morning, the main event at 2 p.m. and “slack” following in the evening. This is a Northern Rodeo Association-sanctioned event, typically attended by around 2,000 spectators and several hundred cowboys and cowgirls.
To give public comment in advance of the meeting, send written comments to the Board of Health in care of the Teton County Health Department, 905 4th St. N.W., Choteau, MT 59422, or email TCHD Director Melissa Moyer at health@tetonmt.org.
The board will also take comment from the public during the June 15 meeting, via the Go To Meeting app.
For more information, contact the TCHD at 466-2562.