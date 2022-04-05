“Conjunction Junction, what’s your function?”
Choteau High School will address this grammatical question and more in the production of “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” on April 22 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for stu-dents. Activity tickets will be accepted.
Choteau will hit the books when students from Choteau High School teach history, grammar and math through clever and tuneful songs in their production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr., an-nounced Drew Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Music Theatre International (MTI).
“Many of us remember Schoolhouse Rock as the Emmy Award-winning three-minute Satur-day morning cartoon series that taught children how to unpack their adjectives, memorize the Pre-amble to the Constitution, and discover that ‘Three is a Magic Number,” said Cody Marney, director of the play. These episodes covered grammar, history, science, social studies and math in such a fun manner that the series became a pop culture phenomenon.
The Choteau High School students are bringing that same spirit of fellowship, excitement and curiosity to their stage production and are exploring school subjects in a whole new way while doing so.
The cast of the play includes Jackson Quillan, Ella Birkeland, Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek. Supporting cast includes Susie Ewinger and Rachel Olson, set and costume team; Hallie Stringfellow, painter; and Faith Shepherd, lights and sound.
Based on the popular television show, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” is a fun and educational show that teaches students and audiences of all ages that learning is fun. The show features music and lyrics by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, George Newall, Kathy Mandry, Lynn Ahrens, and Tom Yohe; and a book by George Keating, Kyle Hall and Scott Ferguson.
In the plot, Tom, a school teacher nervous about his first day of teaching, tries to relax by watching television. Suddenly, the Schoolhouse Rock kids appear in his building’s rec room and pro-ceed to show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. The beloved School-house Rock songs include “A Noun Is a Person, Place, or Thing,” “Three Is a Magic Number” and “Un-pack Your Adjectives.”
“Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.” is presented through special arrangement with and all author-ized materials are supplied by MTI, 423 W. 55th St., New York, NY 10019.
MTI is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theater as a vibrant and engaging art form.
MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to pro-vide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to more than 70,000 profes-sional, community and school theaters in the United States and in more than 60 countries worldwide.
MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theater and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.