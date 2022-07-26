The family of Power farmer Allen Goodman last week posted on social media that he is recovering from third-degree burns on 30% of his body and is expected to have to stay at the University of Utah Hospital Burn Center in Salt Lake City for the next four to eight weeks.
His daughter Michelle Uffelman of Hardin said he will likely have to undergo several surgeries, and his wife, Lana, is staying with him.
Goodman was injured in a July 16 swather fire while cutting hay southwest of Power.
Uffelman said her father is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who settled outside of Power after he completed his 25-year career in the Air Force. She said he still works a full-time civilian job at Malmstrom Air Force Base and farms after work and weekends. “He has been a prime example of a hard-working, devoted family and countryman,” she posted.
Goodman’s daughters last week asked the community for help to finish haying and irrigating on her father’s small farm. “The community support surrounding my parents has been amazing,” Uffelman said. “The animals are being cared for and the rest of the hay is getting irrigated, cut and baled. Members in our community have offered hay.”
With many expenses and decisions to be made, Uffelman said she has been asked to help with organizing the financial need so that her parents can focus on recovery and getting home as quickly as possible. “We are asking for prayers for Dad’s healing,” she posted.
Those who want to help the family with medical expenses can donate via Venmo (venmo.com@Michelle-Uffelman) and PayPal (paypal.me/MichelleUffelman) or can mail a personal check payable to the Allen Goodman Fund in care of Michelle Uffelman, 516 First St. W., Hardin, MT 59403.
Cards letters, Sudoku books, hunting magazines, etc., can be sent to Allen at: Allen Goodman, Room 4414, University Hospital, 50 N. Medical Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84132.
“Thank you so much for all the thoughts, prayers and willingness to help. You have no idea how much it means to me, my parents and my sisters, Maria Pate and Melanie Smith,” Uffelman said.