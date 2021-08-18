JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary II in Bynum was the place to be in Teton County on Aug. 14 as an estimated 500 people turned out for the “Bynum If You Got ‘Em” music fest.
“Everybody had a great time,” co-owner Jonna Beattie said on Monday. “They enjoyed it. They loved the fact that kids were able to come and enjoy themselves, and just have a good time, and they enjoyed live music like they haven’t been able to do in the past two years.”
The music festival started at 4 p.m. and ran to 11 p.m. with performers including Cash for Junkers from Missoula, Junior from Missoula, Izaak Opatz from Missoula and Los Angeles, Clark Grant from Butte, Chris Acker from New Orleans and Christy Hays and Ben Pickett from Butte.
There was no cover charge, but organizers asked those attending to make a $20 donation to help cover the cost of the bands and on-site camping.
On their Facebook page, (JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary), bar co-owners Beattie and Lisa Lindgren thanked Dawn Anderson and Isaak Opatz for their work in organizing on the show.
People started showing up on Saturday afternoon, setting up campers and tents, parking recreational vehicles and setting out camp chairs and blankets. The bar had set up numerous shade tents and had several picnic tables set out. The temperatures were in the 90s and thick, forest fire smoke obscured the sky.
Beattie and Lindgren served a dinner plate and sold alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. People brought their children and their dogs and to listen to a mellow mix of country and folk covers and original music.
This event was the successor to the SubRosa WeirdFest held at the rural bar in July 2019.
Beattie said those attending the event included locals from Bynum and Pendroy as well as folks from Choteau and Fairfield. A few tourists, traveling through Bynum on U.S. Highway 89, saw all the vehicles and stopped to attend the festival as well.
Beattie said she and Lindgren love doing the music festival and are planning to make it an annual event.
JD’s is not just a bar, she said, but is also a community gathering place in the unincorporated town of Bynum. In addition to having a full liquor license, the bar also has a commercial kitchen and serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. On Wednesdays, the bar serves tacos from noon to close; steak from 5 p.m. to close on Fridays; and baby back ribs from noon to close on Saturdays. Their specials on other nights of the week have recently included spaghetti and meat balls, chicken-fried steak, hamburger steak and hot roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy. The bar is closed on Mondays.
Beattie and Lindgren have been managing the bar for three years and signed final paperwork to purchase the bar from Jerry Jones in January.