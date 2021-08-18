Izaak Opatz (in shorts) belts out one of his original songs during his set at the Bynum If You Got ‘Em music fest, hosted by JD’s Wildlife Sanctuary II in Bynum on Aug. 14. Musicians played to an estimated 500 people from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on a sultry summer night with the air thick with wildfire smoke and temperatures slowly ebbing down from a high of 92 degrees to the mid-70s after nightfall.