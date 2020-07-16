3 Rivers Communications has awarded a contract to Detailed Construction from Stockett for $2.8 million to replace one of the office buildings at its Fairfield headquarters. The construction will replace a building originally built in 1977. Work will begin at the end of July, with a projected completion date set for the summer of 2021.
3 Rivers’ oldest building has many significant issues that need to be addressed. The heating and cooling systems are long past expected life and are unreliable. Due to numerous internal renovations over the years, the current layout is inefficient and compartmentalized. Proper ventilation of the building is growing more difficult each year. Roof leaks have been an ongoing problem with increasing frequency. This building also contains the Cooperative’s switch rooms – the nerve center of a telecommunications company -- housing equipment critical to network reliability for all 3 Rivers members. The entire network could be compromised by a bad leak or lack of proper heating and cooling.
Dave Gibson, 3 Rivers’ General Manager/CEO, said, “The old building is larger than needed and inefficient. Replacing the building will save money on utilities and other operating costs and provide our employees with a more efficient and comfortable work space. Network reliability will also be much more resilient, ensuring our members have uninterrupted service when the weather turns hostile.” He added, “The cost for the new building was approximately the same as trying to fix the issues in the existing building – with uncertain success -- so it was really the only way to go.”
The new building will be constructed in the northwest parking lot of the corporate headquarters area. After the new building is completed, the old building on the east end of the campus will be demolished and converted into a small park.
Great Falls-based LPW Architecture designed the new space and put out requests for bids. Four contractors submitted proposals, with Detailed Construction of Stockett, MT, submitting the winning proposal.
“LPW Architecture is excited to be part of the growth and development of rural Montana. As a firm, many of our projects focus on improvements in smaller communities around our great State,” said Max Grebe, Principal Architect with LPW. “We’re glad to be a part of this project, which will enhance the community of Fairfield.”
Michael Mayernik, Vice President of Detailed Construction, added, “We are excited to be a team member on this new construction project. Growth in rural Montana is great to see and be a part of. We look forward to working with the staff of 3 Rivers and the community of Fairfield to make this a great experience and amazing project.”