Filing is now open for positions on the boards of the Bynum and Greenfields irrigation districts, the Teton County Fire Fee Service Area and the Teton County Hospital District.
Filing for all four special districts will close on Feb. 10. Nominating petitions are available from the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau, 466-2963. The deadline to file for the positions is Feb. 10. If there are contested races, the districts will hold their elections on May 5.
BID
The Bynum Irrigation District board has one three-year position opening in 2020 as the seat of Tom Lightner in Division 2 is expiring. Lightner has filed to retain his seat.
GID
The Greenfields Irrigation District board has one three-year position opening in 2020 as the seat of Dave Gulick of Precinct 1 is expiring.
FFSA
The Teton County Fire Fee Service Area has two openings as the three-year terms of Robert Snodgrass in the Pendroy area and Doug Ulsh in the Power area are expiring in May. Candidates wishing to file for this position must live in the respective service areas and be registered voters.
If no petitions are filed, the FFSA will not hold an election, but will request the Teton County commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat. If only one candidate files for the position, there will not be an election, but the commissioners will declare that person elected by acclamation to the FFSA board.
Hospital District
The Teton County Hospital District board has two positions opening in 2020 as the three-year terms of Dale Hanson of Pendroy and Marcie Mangold of Lander, Wyoming, are expiring in May. Mangold moved from Choteau to Lander some time ago and is no longer eligible to serve on the board. Candidates planning to file must live in the boundaries of the district.
If no petitions are filed, the Hospital District will not hold an election, but will request the Teton County commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat. If only one candidate files for each of the positions, there will not be an election, but the commissioners will declare the people who filed elected by acclamation to the hospital board.