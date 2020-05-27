The Montana Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday announced that it won a ruling granted by the Montana Supreme Court to maintain the regular deadline for the return of ballots in the primary election. Ballots in this all-mail election must be returned to the county election administrator’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 2, for the votes to be counted.
Montana Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said in a news release, “I am pleased that the voter confusion and disruption to the voting process has ended. As has been the practice for decades, ballots will not be counted if they are not received by the 8 p.m. deadline.”
In Teton County, voters can reach election administrator Paula Jaconetty at 466-2693 for any questions about voting in the state’s mail-ballot primary election. Voters can mail their ballots or drop their ballots off at the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who plan to mail in their ballots should do so well in advance of the deadline to give the U.S. Postal Service sufficient time to deliver the ballots to the Courthouse before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots not received by 8 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.