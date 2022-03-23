As Montana celebrates Agriculture Week and the state’s No. 1 industry, the Choteau Acantha is kicking off a series featuring the farmers and ranchers who are raising food and fiber on the county’s 686 farms and ranches.
The first family farming and ranching organization the Acantha is profiling is the Armstrong farm, a multi-generational family farm and ranch about eight miles northeast of Choteau that involves grandparents Les and Carol Arensmeyer, their sons, Norman and Mark Armstrong, and now Mark’s son, Sam Armstrong and his wife, Mariah, and their children, Lucy, Kohen, Jens and Aksel, who range in age from 5 to 13.
While Les and Carol and Mark and his wife, Lyla, are largely retired from the operation, Norman still runs the livestock and hay side of the business while Sam and Mariah are focusing on crop production.
In an interview last week, Sam and Mariah talked about their decision to return to the family farm and what operating a farm with their children means to them.
Sam Armstrong grew up on the family farm with his brother, Jesse, and his sister, Becca. After Sam graduated from Choteau High School in 2005, he spent his first summer away from home, working for his uncle Jack Armstrong, on a small ranch in the Spokane Valley in Washington.
He then returned to Montana and completed a two-year ministry program and then worked in the Montana Masters Commission and for the First Assembly of God church in Helena, where he also opened a small computer support business with a partner.
Mariah Albers, who lived in Denver until she was in sixth grade, moved with her family to Harlowton. After she graduated from Harlowton, she attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings on a volleyball scholarship. She suffered a knee injury after her sophomore year and wasn’t able to play volleyball, so she transferred for the Montana Masters Commission in Helena.
She and Sam met in Helena and they were married in 2007.
Both worked in Helena for several years. In 2011, they made the big decision to come back to the family farm. They already had Lucy and were expecting their second child. Sam’s younger brother, Jesse, was working as a construction general contractor, who now lives in Potomac with his wife, Kate and daughter, Lily. His younger sister, Becca, was pursuing other careers out of Montana and is now in college to become a nurse in Gainsville, Florida.
“It felt like the right timing because of the family situation,” Sam said.
Mariah said, “We just really felt like it was the right time,” adding that just one year after they returned, Mark was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and needed to back away from his farm duties.
Sam said he always remembered Les telling him that he would never expect him to return to the farm, but that if he wanted to, that option was always open.
When they moved home, they started farming 400 acres that Les had previously leased out, and Mark was also farming the main place. Sam said he could not have done this without the family farm already existing, giving him access to barns, grain bins and equipment to use for several years before he was able to start purchasing his own equipment.
“Money was tight,” he said, adding that they lived with Mark and Lyla for the first year after they returned.
Their second year, they were able to rent a home just down the road from Bryan and Michelle Chalmers, and were there for the next five years. Then they had the opportunity to purchase the Flowers’ property, which is where they now live.
Over time, they slowly built up their capacity and now Sam and several hired hands are farming most of the family’s farmland plus leases that were in Mark’s name. Sam said he is grateful that Greg Alzheimer wanted to lease his farmland to a young farmer and offered it to Sam and Mariah.
The Armstrongs grow mostly small grains — wheat and barley — grass and alfalfa hay, chick peas, green peas, flax, sunflowers, hemp, mustard and canola. Their cropland is one-third irrigated and two-thirds dryland.
They are very interested in finding profitable rotation crops to break disease cycles, enhance soil health and increase their profits.
Sam said he initially did a lot of research, looking for those secondary crops. “I was looking for high value crops rather than just going with the status quo,” he said.
One of the first secondary crops he tried was chick peas. With barley and wheat prices very low at that time, he said, the net profit per acre on chick peas was twice as much as it was for wheat or barley, so he went with peas and later explored several other rotation crops.
Planting different crops means using different chemicals to control pests and diseases and different fertilizers.
“Through that you build soil health,” he said, and you get an opportunity to grow good crops every year without worrying about diseases. “Soil health and rotation have been very beneficial for our farm,” he said.
Having local resources like Hodgskiss Seed and Columbia Grain in Choteau and Treasure State Seed in Fairfield has made branching out into alternative crops easier, Armstrong said, adding, “Our area is really built up very well for having a lot of specialty grows.”
The local market for peas, chick peas, canola, wheat and barley is well established here with buyers like Busch Ag and Miller-Coors and others. Some ag commodities companies will even send their trucks out to farms for on-farm pickup of harvested crops, he added.
Armstrong said he also grows organic barley, hemp, chick peas and flax, and has never had any trouble with drift of herbicides from neighbors of the Teton County Weed District. He said he talked with weed district Supervisor Mark Korte about where those crops are and has never had any problems with the weed district crews that spray county road rights-of-way every spring.
Sam and Mariah said their vision for the farm is to continue to invest in keeping the soil healthy, to bring on new crops as feasible and to run the farm as efficiently as possible.
“I like creating systems,” Sam said. “I like creating an overall process on how to do things well, and trying to accomplish those things well.”
He said he wants to run a solid farming business and raise his family. They both said their children are their main priorities.
Presently, Sam farms with the help of two full-time farm hands, seasonal summer high school students and his dad, who helps with odds and ends. His mom still cooks harvest meals. Mariah does all the bookkeeping, record keeping and paperwork for the business, and now that Lucy is 13 she will likely become more involved, starting with irrigation and learning to operate some equipment.
The kids already have a list of daily chores, caring for chickens and other animals and helping with spring clean-up on the farm.
Mariah said she thinks raising children on a farm builds a very good work ethic and living out in the country is a more peaceful way to live.
Looking to the future, Sam said he wants to be able to offer his kids the same chance his family gave him. “I like to think that I’m building an opportunity for my children to be able to be operators,” he said. “I think that is kind of in any farmer or ranchers’ thoughts.”
Sam says he enjoyed working on computers, but that job kept him tied to a chair and a computer screen every day. Farming is diversified and far more active.
“I like it because I have the opportunity to be outside,” he said. “I’m never bored because there is always something different to work on.”
Mariah said, “It’s important to me that Sam loves what he is doing. He really thrives with the challenge of farming.” She lived in the town growing up while one of her best friends lived in the country, and she always wanted to live in the country.
She enjoys working in partnership with Sam. “It’s cool to work alongside of him and make decisions with him,” she said. “It’s hard, the days are really long, but it’s really fulfilling.”
Sam and Mariah are getting ready to launch the spring planting season later this month and in early April. Sam said he is hoping for a wet spring and knows the forecast is for a hot, dry summer. Fortunately, he said, most of the irrigation reservoirs are filling and commodity prices are pretty decent.