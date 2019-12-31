Dec. 22 — 6:17 a.m., hospice nurse reported a Fairfield resident under their care at 10 Fourth Lane N.E. had died.
— 8:37 a.m., dispatch left a message with Fish, Wildlife and Parks regarding a deer caught in a fence on U.S. Highway 89 near Bynum and a deputy responded to assist.
— 12:19 p.m., deputy issued a warning to a motorist driving a vehicle that was not roadworthy due to an issue with the tires.
— 4:35 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1780 Ninth Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls
Dec. 23 — 9:20 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance in locating a family member who had borrowed a truck to travel to Lewistown and had not returned nor been heard from.
— 11:50 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible assault involving a child welfare concern in Dutton.
— 12:54 p.m., Choteau resident asked for an informational call to be started.
— 3:04 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol responded to a possible accident on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 7:32 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding some suspicious messages on her granddaughter’s cell phone.
— 11:02 p.m., man reported to the Sheriff’s Office he is visiting from another state and is required to fill out paperwork. He will advise the office when he is leaving the area.
Dec. 24 — 1:36 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aid, responding to a medical emergency in Cascade County on U.S. Highway 200 and transported the patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.; the patient refused transport.
—9:24 a.m., family members requested a welfare check on a man travelling from North Dakota to Choteau who had not been in contact.
— 9:35 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1006 W. Division St. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:27 p.m., Dutton resident wanted to give the Sheriff’s Office information to document that a family member was allegedly threatening to make false accusations.
Dec. 25 — 9:32 a.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 928 24th Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:05 a.m., deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate on U.S. Highway 89 and Fifth Road. The motorist had the license plate inside the car as the bolt holding it had brok off.
— 3:08 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 134 Eighth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
Dec. 26 — 7:25 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 3:38 p.m., medical personnel reported a person at the BTMC clinic with a dog bite.
— 1:19 a.m., Fairfield ambulance was requested for an agency assist for Lewis and Clark County for a patient with injuries from a possible assault in Augusta but was cancelled before arrival.
— 11:21 a.m., Choteau resident did not make a formal complaint but wanted it documented by the Sheriff’s Office that a dog she was accused of stealing is running around her neighborhood again.
— 11:25 a.m., Choteau resident reported the safe in her home was open and empty.
— 8:09 p.m., motorist driving erratically on U.S. Highway 200 in Cascade County was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 8:57 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an individual came to their door and was behaving erratically.
From Dec. 22-26, deputies issued two citations and eight warnings for speeding and two warnings for operating a motor vehicle without proper headlights.