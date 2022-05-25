The Choteau Elementary and High School Combined School Board will hold a special meeting May 31 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. Agenda items include:
•Superintendent's report.
•Consider acceptance of resignations from: Stefanie Sigman as a high school Title I tutor and Dustin Lobdell as a paraprofessional in the third-grade classroom; and of Superintendent Chuck Gameon, effective June 30.
•Consider hiring elementary teachers Roxanna Jensen and Rebecca Hyde.
•Consider hiring high school second assistant track coach for the current season, Chad Peebles.
Also on the agenda is an informational update on negotiations for 2022-23 school year contracts.