In operation since 2003, D&K Ag Supply has moved from the owners’ farm five miles east of Fairfield to the former Busch Ag Resource plant located at 2440 U.S. Highway 89 in Fairfield.
Doug and Kelcy Bouma signed the final paperwork on Feb. 1 to purchase the plant and are now open for business in their new location.
Both natives of the area, Doug grew up in Fairfield and Kelcy in Conrad. They were married in the summer of 2002 and started their family. “Over the next eight years, we had five children: Kolter 17, Kaylee 16, Kail 14, Kash 11, and Kinley 10,” Doug said.
After graduating from college, Doug ran the agronomy location near Collins for Con-Agra. He said that in the spring of 2003, Con-Agra sold off all its retail locations in the state. When this change occurred, the couple elected to start up their own business and operate as independent dealers. They built an office for the business in their shop.
“Over the last 17 years, our business has expanded to the point we seriously had outgrown our small warehouse,” Doug said. “We wanted to get the business out of our yard and closer to town, feeling it would be better for both us and our customers if we had a location by town that was staffed full-time.”
He said the opportunity to purchase the Busch Ag seed plant arose last fall and the timing aligned with both their short-term goal of expansion of the ag retail business and their long-term goal of moving closer to town. “This gives us around 10,000 square feet of warehouse space and in what we feel is the perfect location,” he added. “Along with the plant came the opportunity to handle the seed for Busch Ag that they used to grow their malt barley.”
In addition to handling the Busch Ag seed, the business provides crop protection chemicals throughout Teton County but primarily to farmers in the Fairfield and Choteau areas.
The business employs the couple and their children, and they also hire seasonal help and are looking at adding another full-time employee. “We are just getting into the spring season,” Doug said. “This will help determine, being at the plant for the first year, the number of employees we need moving forward.”
Their normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but as a customer service business, during the busy seeding and spraying season, they are open whenever they are needed. D&K Ag can be reached at 467-3631 or 590-1266.
The Boumas planned to hold an open house this spring, but given the current situation in the country, have changed their plans. “Instead, we will probably have to move it back to mid-summer or fall,” Doug said.