Teams of four are encouraged to sign up for the Gary Passmore Memorial Golf Scramble on Sept. 19 at the Choteau Country Club.
Registration is $200 per team for the 18-hole tournament and can be paid in advance at the Country Club or on the day of the tournament from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The registration will include dinner after golf, but the cost of a cart will be extra. There will be a derby after dinner.
The scramble will include cash prizes, hole prizes, side games and a 50/50 drawing.
The event is being held in memory of Choteau resident Gary Passmore, who died of complications from COVID-19 at age 59 on Nov. 5, 2020. He was a Choteau farmer and bus contractor who loved the Choteau Bulldogs and enjoyed a good game of golf with friends.
Proceeds of the golf tournament will be put into a scholarship fund to help students pursuing agricultural studies. “We hope to develop this tournament into the best one around,” organizer Ken Meyer said. “All the cool kids will be there; you don’t want to miss it.”
For more information or to register, call the Country Club at 406-466-2020.