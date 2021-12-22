Dec. 12 — 2:28 a.m., man reported to the Sheriff’s Office that his vehicle had been taken by minors for a joy ride while he was at the New Rockport Colony and wanted it reported stolen. Deputy spoke with all parties involved, including the minors’ parents.
— 2:58 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:38 a.m., motorist reported an erratic driven vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 with it ending up in the ditch at one point and getting back on the road.
— 12:16 p.m., motorist reported an injured swan running on U.S. Highway 89 near the Fish, Wildlife and Parks offices at Freezout Wildlife Management Area.
— 2:52 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported one patient to a Great Falls hospital.
— 4:41 p.m., motorist reported a cow on U.S. Highway 89 near the Fairfield/Simms Cut Across Road causing traffic concern.
— 6:05 p.m., Fairfield resident reported he had lost a couple of bales of hay on Secondary Highway 408 and Ninth Lane Southwest, causing some damage to fence posts.
Dec. 13 — 9:08 a.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call with no response from caller; attempts were made to reach caller.
— 10:44 a.m., Choteau resident reported a trespassing complaint.
— 11:57 a.m., dispatch contacted NorthWestern Energy about a power pole that was down in the alley between First Avenue Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest in Choteau.
— 1 p.m., dispatch contacted the owner of mules in the Fairfield area that were reported to be in the neighbor’s property.
— 5:42 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Dutton.
— 5:59 p.m., dispatch assisted a Dutton resident who was having a hard time reaching someone to fill his medication.
— 7:25 p.m., dispatcher notified Montana Highway Patrol of a vehicle versus cow accident on the Bellview Road.
Dec. 14 — 11:39 a.m., Power resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office requesting information.
— 5:48 p.m., deputy arrested the driver of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The woman was transported to the Pondera County Detention Center in Conrad.
Dec. 15 — 12:22 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 307 Fifth Ave. N.E. The patient refused transport.
— 3:46 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC and then transported the patient to Benefis.
Dec. 16 — 2:49 a.m., dispatch checked on the welfare of two women in Bynum after a caller from out-of-state informed the Sheriff’s Office they had heard strange noises and there had been an unknown vehicle parked in the area for a while.
— 1:51 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an unwanted visitor at a Choteau business.
— 2:59 p.m., Power resident reported two individuals walking through her yard.
— 4:14 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 and said the driver exited at Dutton.
— 4:52 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on northbound lane of Interstate 15 between Power and Dutton.
— 5:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:08 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:40 p.m., motorist reported a dead animal in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
Dec. 17 — 5:22 p.m., deputy checked of the welfare of a hunter who had not returned to his vehicle, as it was nearing sunset.
— 10:02 p.m., Choteau resident reported a hospice death.
Dec. 18 — 10:27 a.m., Choteau resident reported her vehicle had died on U.S. Highway 287 and was awaiting a tow from family members.
— 11:29 a.m., Choteau resident turned in a watch he found at the old clock shop.
— 7:38 p.m., Choteau residents reported a motorist driving by their residence yelling profanity at them.
From Dec. 12-18, the Sheriff’s Office issued two citations for speeding and gave warnings for operating a vehicle with no headlights on and failing to stop at a stop sign.