John Bouma, Choteau High School Class of 1971 and son of Harold and Johanna Bouma, recently returned to Choteau to help celebrate the 95th birthday of his father. The Acantha interviewed him on another major milestone, a voyage around the world on his sailboat, “3/4 time.” John says the boat was given that name because of the association with a “relaxed” musical cadence.
After graduating in 1971, John joined the U.S. Navy in 1973, spending 21 years onboard submarines, except for two years, which he spent on the USS John F. Kennedy during the first Gulf War. During those years he received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, followed by a master’s degree in computer systems, and served as chief engineer onboard the nuclear submarine USS Jacksonville. During his tenure on the John F. Kennedy, he thought the Navy needed a better way of handling the data associated with the Tomahawk weapon system and developed software, which was widely used throughout the Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he was involved in installing the first networks and associated email systems onboard the larger naval vessels.
According to John, there were no plans to bring email to submarines because of the limited communications systems onboard, but he thought it had to be possible. He was able to reverse engineer one of the communications systems, and after developing his own protocol for injecting data into the system, he soon had email flowing to and from one of the submarines in the Atlantic Fleet. He says it took a few weeks to work out the minor issues, but between 1998 and 2016, all email to and from any submarine went through the software he created and the servers he managed — representing a major improvement in the quality of life for the submarine crews.
John’s interest in sailing began in 1986 at a Boy Scout camp in Connecticut, when he first ventured out on a small one-man sailboat, and after sailing downwind to the far end of the lake, he had to figure out a way back to the dock. He recalls being somewhat amazed that it was possible. His love of sailing was born.
In the years following, in a series of several sailboats, he sailed in the lakes of Kansas, with several trips up and down the Chesapeake Bay, and other trips along the eastern seaboard from Virginia to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. He had a reoccurring dream to sail to Bermuda — located around 700 miles off the East Coast — but a series of other commitments always interfered with those plans.
“I didn’t advertise it because there has been a lot of people in history that don’t reach their dreams, and some of them is because they’re shot down when they come out with them,” he said. “I didn’t want that to happen to me. My wife supported me through it, my kids did, and everyone supported everyone. When I was away, everyone picked up some of the roles I left behind.”
It wasn’t until about 2011 that John was first able to make the trip to Bermuda, with himself and one other sailor onboard his 32-foot sailboat. John said 32 feet is a bit on the small side for open-ocean sailing and mentioned that it was on his fourth voyage to Bermuda (in 2014), when he was caught in a devastating wave, about 120 miles offshore at night. He said that in the space of about two seconds he found himself standing chest deep in water in the cockpit, with the mast in the water, and most of the boat underwater — very close to being rolled over. At that point he decided he needed a bigger boat if he was going to keep going.
John started looking for a safer boat, and around two years later, he found the boat he felt would safely take him along the East Coast, to Bermuda and possibly into the Caribbean. This was never a part of the original plans; the idea was actually raised by others.
It took a lot of time to prepare the boat, but in November 2016, he departed Norfolk, Virginia, headed for the Panama Canal. His original goal was to make it quickly around, not spending any more time than he needed in any port, but mechanical failures required a few more stops than he had planned. The longer he was away from home, the less important it was to push quickly toward the next port, he said. As a result, he spent a month in Guam, a month in Bali, three months on the island of Mauritius, and three months in South Africa. You can view his course at https://share.garmin.com/johnbouma. Once on the site you’ll have to click the “view all tracks” button to see his path.
Most of his circumnavigation was solo, except for one other person onboard for three legs of his voyage. He had another person onboard for security while going through pirate country in Indonesia, where he had three separate encounters. He had another person onboard as a line handler while going around the southern tip of South Africa, and he had one person onboard for the first leg because the other person wanted to learn how to sail.
“There’s three different kinds of pirates: the ones that go after big ships for the money, the religious ones that attack and sink vessels, and the ones that like to look for the weapons,” he said. “They will all attack you until you give in, then they will take what they want. I had a Navy Seal onboard with a weapon, and we had night vision goggles, bulletproof vests and some weapons of my own. When they saw what we were equipped with, they would get within 50 yards and then turn around.”
John said there were a few exciting times, such as the three encounters with pirates mentioned above, five days of 20-foot seas while crossing the Indian Ocean, and almost losing his mast while three days out of Madagascar, all whilst alone. He made an unintended port call in Madagascar where he was able to affect a jury rig, then sailed the final 1,100 miles to South Africa where he replaced all of the rigging. He also was robbed while on the island of Reunion, where he’d pulled into port because of a failure in his autopilot, and he woke on the first night in Mauritius to find a stranger only feet away from him, intent on robbing him.
“One of the great things was that I could speak English about anywhere, even though Madagascar was a little tough,” he said. “I was told that I might have a tough time finding American food, so I stashed up anything I could find and ended up with about six months of food. Clearing customs was also an adventure in North Carolina because they knew every little place I went, which was fascinating.”
He says it was not an easy task, always, in a way, on the edge of exhaustion. While sailing solo he would sleep on the seats in the pilothouse instead of in the main cabin, setting an alarm every 90 minutes during the hours of darkness. When approaching a port, his sleep was reduced to 30-minute intervals because of the increased shipping traffic.
“I kept a log that started at 8 a.m. every day, and I would always open with my current location, total miles traveled, and miles traveled in the last 24 hours. From there, I would write down details throughout the day,” he said. “People always encouraged me to write a book from the adventure, to put these logs into what it is now. When I did write it, it was solely for people who are interested in getting into the story, not as much about the money. I only make 13 cents from every copy sold.”
John finished his journey, covering 27,102 miles over 18 months, arriving back in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 29, 2018. He has since published a book about his adventures, which is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle versions, titled “Around the World in 3/4 Time.” John says it’s a fairly big book, a solid 577 pages, but it contains a detailed summary of what it was like to sail around the world. He hopes readers find it interesting.
“I would do it again, but it’s very challenging doing it on your own. I hate being away from my family, especially my grandkids, and it’s just flat out difficult and exhausting,” he said. “Including help from others during the voyage, from people helping with communications and people keeping track of the weather ahead is pretty crucial. With some of those important factors, who knows? Maybe I would do it again.”