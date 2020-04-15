April 5 — 8:13 a.m., dispatch was notified of an erratic motorist in a Choteau business parking lot.
— 11:49 a.m., an alarm in the employee area the Fairfield Post Office was sounding. All appeared to be okay.
— 12:28 a.m., Fairfield resident reported his neighbor’s livestock was injuring his livestock.
— 12:43 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 9:33 p.m., deputy responded to a report of an unknown person in the back yard of a Fairfield residence.
April 6 — 8:34 a.m., a lock was cut at the Power dump site and trash dumped next to a full container.
— 12:56 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a juvenile family member.
— 4:07 p.m., Choteau resident reported a missing wallet.
April 7 — 12:53 a.m., deputy responded to BTMC for a minor who was being transported by private vehicle for possible alcohol poisoning.
— 10:43 a.m., Bynum resident reported a concern about a group chat and activities that were taking place.
— 1:36 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 114 Eighth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from the Choteau airport to BTMC.
— 3:49 p.m., deputy responded to reports of an unknown woman causing a disturbance at two Choteau residences.
— 5:10 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Dutton ambulance and Dutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 379. The ambulance took one accident victim to Benefis in Great Falls.
—7:27 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 158 Open Buckle Road in Cascade County and transported one patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
April 8 — 8:06 a.m., hospice nurse reported a death in Dutton.
— 9:31 a.m., Sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 hang up call and was unsuccessful in contacting anyone at that phone number.
— 4:21 p.m., Choteau resident reported concern for children playing at the Choteau City Park.
— 10:31 p.m., dispatch was notified of a Fish, Wildlife and Parks vehicle traveling through Choteau with flashing lights responding to a report of a man being injured by a grizzly bear out of Dupuyer.
April 9 — 6:43 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge. The patient refused transport.
— 2:54 p.m., Choteau resident filled out the paperwork for an abandoned vehicle on their property.
— 3:16 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1006 W. Division St. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:43 p.m., Choteau resident reported hearing a gun shot in their neighborhood.
April 10 — 1:53 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible trespassing issue.
— 1:02 p.m., Power resident spoke to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible welfare check.
— 4:30 p.m., Conrad resident reported a potential issue with a family member.
— 4:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported an alarm at a neighbor’s residence.
— 5:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible out-of-state traveler failing to follow the governor’s 14-day quarantine directive.
April 12 — 10:50 a.m., Fairfield resident reported being harassed on her Instagram account.
— 6:32 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 4225 U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to BTMC.
From April 5-12, deputies issued traffic citations for operating a vehicle without a proper license plate, no registration and no proof of insurance and two warnings for operating a vehicle without a properly working taillight.