Teton County has had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since July 1, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said on July 26.
She said the cases have been diagnosed in seven males and four females including: two ages 10-19, two ages 20-29, three ages 50-59, one age 60-69, two ages 70-79 and one age 80-89. Two of those who have become ill have been hospitalized. Overall, since the pandemic started, the county has had 517 confirmed cases of the viral illness and six deaths.
Moyer said nine of the cases have occurred in people who have not been vaccinated while two of the cases occurred in people who had been vaccinated. Teton County presently has vaccinated 38% of 5,160 eligible residents (those 12 and older).
The vaccine, while highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, is not 100% effective, therefore, some breakthrough illness is statistically likely to occur. To date, the county has had three total cases of breakthrough illness in 1,980 vaccinated people and no serious illness or death in breakthrough cases.
Moyer said the county on July 27 was notified by the state that two of the current active cases tested positive for the Delta variant. The Delta variant has been confirmed at other places in Montana and is causing a surge in COVID-19 illness among unvaccinated people in several southern states. “Variant testing in Montana is limited, and typically the state health department selects which samples will get tested for variants,” Moyer said.
Moyer said people have called the TCHD to ask whether the Delta variant is more dangerous than other variants. She said the research so far shows that it is more contagious and could infect more people, but the symptoms of this variant are no different than other existing variants.
The Teton County Health Department will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older on July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Call the Health Department at 406-466-2562 for more information.
