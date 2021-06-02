Choteau High School honored 27 senior graduates on Sunday with an outdoor ceremony on the CHS football field, where up to 15 family and friends of each senior were allowed to sit in socially distanced grids.
The seniors themselves were seated in the home-stand bleachers on the west side of the football field. A few other spectators gathered outside the fence around the field and in the visiting fans’ bleachers to watch and listen to the ceremony, which was also livestreamed and will be posted on YouTube.
The weather was perfect, sunny without a cloud in the sky, and a light breeze to cool things off every now and then.
Welcoming the students and families to the ceremony, Superintendent Chuck Gameon said, “To the class of 2021, thank you for your efforts to get to this point in your life. It is a wonderful milestone to achieve and yet marks only the beginning of your journey. Take risks, learn and work hard to achieve your goals you have set for yourself. In the words of Michael Josephson, ‘Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.’”
Principal Wendi Hammond said the class of 2021 have faced their own struggles through the years while under the threat this year of COVID-19 and all the changes it wrought in education. These young people, she said, have stayed focused on their goals and did not let COVID-19 derail them. They have come through the pandemic more focused, stronger and more determined than ever to reach their goals.
She encouraged them all to go forth and pursue their goals, but never forget the way back home. “Your community and family roots are deep,” she said.
Class salutatorian Christine Funk, a with grade-point average of 3.98 on a 4.0 scale, thanked faculty members, families and school staff for all their support through the years.
To the faculty and staff, she said, “The last year and a half has been challenging, but you demonstrated what perseverance looks like. You are a role model for your students on what it means to keep going in the face of adversity.”
“To those within our community, growing up in our small town, our class has been fortunate enough to have a large support system during our time here,” she said. “This community has helped shape us into the people we are today. We wouldn’t be who we are without our community.”
She noted that she has spent 2,366 days with her class.
“A lot has happened in those 2,366 days — we’ve learned everything from our ABCs, to our states and capitals, reading music notes, how to solve hard Sudokus Mr. Tucker would assign us, and so much more,” she said. “For many of us, we have been together since kindergarten. In the fall of 2008, we came together and became the Class of 2021. During the Homecoming parade, we rode on a flatbed trailer sporting our ‘Class of 2021’ shirts that went down to our knees. From that point on, we have bonded with each other, annoyed the heck out of one another, and gone through the ups and downs of life as we managed our way through school.”
“Although our teachers, staff members, family and community members are great and have been so supportive these last four years of our high school careers, I need to say thank you to the most important people here — my classmates,” Funk said. “Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime; thank you for laughing with me, for learning with me, for your kindness and support, for the adventures we’ve shared, but most importantly, thank you all for being your very wonderful selves.”
She then went on to speak about each member of her class.
Valedictorian Anna Stutz, with a perfect 4.0 GPA, said she spent the past 11 years of her life in Choteau. When she first moved here, she said, she could not have known how much this small town in the middle of nowhere Montana would give to her. “This town and the people in it have shaped me into who I am today,” she said.
Stutz thanked her mother, attorney Jennifer Stutz, and her father, Michael Stutz, for each helping to make her a stronger person. She singled out her volleyball coaches, Ann Funk and Carla May, and her wrestling coach Sam Armstrong for teaching her so much.
Stutz played volleyball all four years of high school and wrestled her senior year. Coach Funk, she said, taught her to be tenacious and to always believe she can do better while Coach May always had the happiness and well being of every student in mind. “I will carry the lessons you have taught me for the rest of my life,” Stutz said.
She thanked Armstrong for encouraging her to transition from being the wrestling team manager to joining the girls division along with Sadie Grove. “Your insistence that I would ‘kick ass’ was what pushed me to finally make the leap from manager to wrestler. It was the best decision I made. … I only had one wrestling season, and not only did it instantly become my favorite sport, it made me realize that I can do anything that I put my mind to. And you were right, I did kick ass.”
She said she is confident that her class is destined for great things. A little rebellious all the time, she said, they have already learned that pushing back helps make room for progress.
“Progress has rarely been made by following the rules. Progress is made by simply not accepting: not accepting that there is one way of doing things, not accepting that we will just understand when we are older. And certainly not accepting something just because someone said it was true,” she said.
She said CHS student Nick Loaf is an expert at not accepting something just because that is what he was told. “Nick fact checks me about 10 times a day. Up until very recently, this got on my nerves. Who was he to think that I could ever be wrong?” she said. “But Nick does prove me wrong, constantly. And that has helped me realize that our generation is unique. We have the ability to challenge the very foundations that society is built upon. We have power. The power to change the world into whatever we can imagine.”
The CHS seniors invited Montana Supreme Court Justice Laurie McKinnon — a former Choteau resident whose four children all graduated from CHS — to be their commencement speaker.
In a departure from usual commencement speeches, which are typically laced with all sorts of inspirational quotes and exhortations to follow one’s dreams, to work hard and to seek happiness, McKinnon instead focused on the importance of civic awareness to these 18-year-olds who will become today’s voters and tomorrow’s leaders.
“I am guessing I was invited here today because I am a justice on the Montana Supreme Court and one of seven justices sitting on the highest court in Montana’s judicial branch of government,” McKinnon said. “So, I will talk about Montana’s judiciary and how it functions and relates to the other branches of government — the executive branch (Gov. Greg Gianforte) and the Legislature (50 members in the Senate and 100 in the House).”
Judges, she said, are nonpartisan, meaning that they are not Republicans or Democrats and do not share the interests of a political party platform.
“The job of the partisan branches of government — the executive and Legislature — is to establish policy in accordance with a political agenda. It’s the judiciary’s job to make sure the laws enacted by partisan branches of government do not offend your constitutional rights,” she said. “Your constitutional rights are inviolate and cannot be infringed upon by actions of either the Legislature or executive. And, it is the role of the judicial branch, the courts — particularly the Montana Supreme Court — to protect, guard, and safe-keep those rights.”
She said courts don’t have armies to enforce their decisions, but instead, rely upon the respect their constituents have for their rulings.
“The power and the privilege of a court to perform this function rest, in the end, upon the respect afforded its judgments,” she said. “Your respect for our judgments depends in turn upon a judge’s absolute probity or integrity. It depends upon a citizen’s belief that a court has decided a matter fairly and impartially without consideration of whether the court’s decision advances a republican, democratic or political agenda. It is for this reason that judicial elections in Montana are nonpartisan and courts must premise their decisions on the Constitution and rule of law.”
McKinnon walked her audience through the 150-year history of the judiciary in Montana through first territorial judges, appointed by the President in Washington, D.C., then through the state’s 1889 constitution and then through the 1972 constitution. Changes in the way the judiciary was selected in the 1972 constitution were designed to eliminate the corrupted process of the prior constitution.
The ‘Copper King’ era, as it has been called, and Montana’s long history of political corruption and control of its government institutions by outside influences played a significant role in how Montana’s judiciary would develop,” she said.
The 1972 constitution has now guided Montana’s government for nearly 50 years, but the fallout of the 2021 state Legislature has brought constitutional questions to the forefront.
“It is important as a Montanan who will soon exercise arguably the most significant constitutional right of all — the right to vote — that you understand the significance of this document and the role it plays in our governance,” she told the seniors. “If you have not heard, Montana is in the midst of a constitutional crisis, where principles at the core of our democracy and written into our constitution, are at stake — primarily, the separation of power between the judicial branch, the executive and the Legislature.”
She said she hopes the 1972 constitution will provide a road map to withstand these challenges to the state’s democratic institutions.
“Our values as Montana citizens are memorialized in this document. It exists to protect rights believed to be so important by the delegation that are considered ‘fundamental rights,’” she said. “For Montana’s constitution to function as planned by the delegation, you need to be an informed by it as you vote. I urge you to have confidence in and adherence to this document.”
As the Montana Supreme Court considers difficult cases involving constitutionality of legislation passed by the 2021 Legislature and signed by the governor, she said, the court will rely on the 1972 Constitution, transcriptions of the constitutional delegation and prior rules of law as the justices make decisions.
She said the constitutional separation of power among the three branches of government is “the pillar of our democracy and requires that the judicial branch function independently from the other branches of government.”
“So, now that you are foot loose and fancy free, and can vote, remember these bedrock principles of our democracy and the fundamental law — our constitution,” she told the graduates, ending her speech with quotes from Thomas Jefferson: “The cornerstone of democracy rests on the foundation of an educated electorate” and when the “people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government.”
After the speeches concluded, Choteau School Board Chairman Lane Yeager handed out diplomas. Fellow board member Joe Haas, Funk’s uncle, presented her with her diploma.