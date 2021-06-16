The Montana Young Professionals organization awarded Steve Dogiakos of Choteau its Montana Young Professional Entrepreneur of the Year Award at its annual summit June 9-11 in Sidney.
“MTYP is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2021 Montana Young Professional Awards. These awards serve as a way for us to recognize young professionals who are making a lasting impact in their communities that are shaping the Montana of tomorrow,” the organization said in a news release.
Other winners were: Amy Ostermiller Schulte of Butte, Montana Young Professional of the Year; Gwynn Simeniuk of Bozeman, Montana Young Professional Woman of the Year; Nick Kallem of Sidney, Montana Young Professional Community Engagement Person of the Year; and Heather Steffes of Sidney, Montana Young Professional Local of the Year.
“Thank you to everyone who attended this year. You braved 95 degrees, hail and tornadoes to be together to forever better Montana,” the organization said.
Mary Sexton, chairwoman of the Choteau Area Port Authority, had nominated Dogiakos for the Young Professional of the Year Award, but he received Young Professional Entrepreneur of the Year honors.
The Montana Young Professionals organization provides career development, networking and community engagement opportunities aimed at professionals between the ages of 21-39, while highlighting the unique communities that make up Montana.
The goal of Montana Young Professionals is to bring young professionals from across the state together to foster relationships and grow from personal and professional development opportunities.
The signature program for MTYP is the annual summit, but the group supports young professional programs across many different communities in the state throughout the year. There are Montana Young Professionals chapters in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula, Sidney and more.
Dogiakos is president of the Choteau City Council and also serves as vice president of the Choteau Area Port Authority board. He is active in the Choteau and Montana BSA scouting program and in the Choteau Lions Club. He is serving his second term as president of the Choteau Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the board of the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum. Dogiakos is the owner/operator of the online business, Golden Triangle Goods, and also does website design and maintenance and provides assistance for e-commerce ventures.