The 2020 swim season marks the eighth season for the Choteau Community pool since its opening in 2013.
The Choteau pool is very unique as it is owned and partially funded by the City of Choteau but it has been managed and financially supported by the Choteau Lions Club since 1934.
The Lions Club Trip-of-the-Month project has been the primary source of funding for the annual operating expenses of the pool for the past 26 years.
Many community members and people from outside the Choteau area support the project. “With all the COVID-19 issues affecting our local businesses, farm and ranch economy, and local employment, the Lions have debated many different ideas about the pool and fund raising,” said Clayton Ketcham, Choteau Lions Club member.
After a lot of research and consultation with the city officials and local and state health organizations, it was decided to open the pool for the 2020 season, he added. The pool is open under a complete safety plan and limited schedule to protect swimmers and pool workers.
Ketcham said they anticipate that pool use and income will probably be reduced this season. “However, pool expenses will increase due to the need for additional sanitation supplies and cleaning time,” he added. The Lions Club members understand that supporting fundraising projects will be difficult for some. However, the Lions have no choice but to continue its fundraising efforts with the hope of receiving enough support to fund pool expenses for a 2021 summer season.
This vacation giveaway project provides a monthly drawing for a wonderful vacation for two. The Choteau Lions work with Main Connection Travel Agency, formerly of Choteau and now in Lewistown.
A maximum of 350 tickets are available for sale each year. The 2020-21 vacation giveaways will start in September. Ticket price will be $150 each and can be purchased by check, cash, credit card or with one to 12 predated checks to be cashed throughout the year. Tickets can also be purchased online at choteaulions.club.
This year, instead of having one specific vacation trip for each month, each winner will be able to choose from a list of eight trips. Winners not interested in travel will have the option of a cash prize of $1,000, increased from $800 last year.
Approximately 285 tickets are being mailed to past supporters who have the first preference to purchase a ticket for the new year. The rest of the tickets will be distributed to the Lions Club members and are available to anyone interested in supporting this important effort.
Ketcham said 100% of the profit from this program is used by the Choteau Lions Club for the pool and other civic and charity projects in Choteau. Lions club members will try to contact new people and residents who may not have purchased a ticket in recent years.
If you are not contacted but are interested in learning more about the program, information brochures and tickets are available from any Lions Club member or call project committee co-chairmen Ketcham at 466-2412 or Tom Rogers at 466-5326. Information is also available on the Lions website or Facebook page.
“Choteau Lions sincerely thank all the people who find a way to financially support this project each year,” Ketcham said. “While there can only be 12 monthly winners, we hope everyone who buys a ticket will feel like a winner because you’ve made a worthwhile and important donation.”