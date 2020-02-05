The Teton County Commissioners on Jan. 16 approved putting a measure on the June primary ballot to ask voters whether they want to elect county officials on a nonpartisan basis rather than as Republicans, Democrats or some other party affiliation.
At the final public hearing on the ballot measure ordinance, Commission Chairman Jim Hodgskiss said six citizens had contacted the commissioners and told them they supported the measure. No one had opposed it, he said.
Pete Howard of Choteau, a retired Teton County sheriff and justice of the peace, attended the meeting to voice his support for the measure. He spent several decades as an elected official, serving both as a partisan and nonpartisan official. “My recommendation is that all of these county offices be nonpartisan,” he said, adding that county elected officials are required by statute to perform set duties and the policies of Republicans or Democrats play a very minimal role in county government.
He said he supported putting the measure on the ballot and letting voters decide the matter.
Hodgskiss said the commissioners revised the original ordinance language to add the county public administrator to the list of affected offices. That position, presently held by Pendroy attorney Scott Swanson, was inadvertently left off the list of county offices. The others on the list include sheriff/coroner, county attorney, clerk of district court, justice of the peace, superintendent of county schools, clerk and recorder, commissioners and county treasurer.
The ballot measure would not affect non-elected county officials such as the director of the public health department or the county planner, for example.
In other business, the commissioners:
•Approved an updated pre-disaster mitigation plan for the county. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services program require the plans to be updated every five years.
•Noted that they have been in contact with Montana State University and have given the MSU Extension Service the “go ahead” to begin advertising for applicants to fill the vacant agriculture Extension agent position in Teton County.