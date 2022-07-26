The Tri-County Cardinals baseball team finished up regular season play (3-9 conference, 7-17 overall) and earned the number-three seed in the U.S. Division of the Northern District of the Montana American Legion Baseball league.
With the seeding being determined for the district tournament setup, the Cardinals opened the weekend against the number-two seed from the Canadian Division, Lethbridge. The game was the first of many games for the tournament, tipping off at 10 a.m., with Tri-County coming away with a 6-5 victory.
The win advanced the team into a 4 p.m. slot July 22. The Cardinals took on the top seed from the U.S. Division, Lewistown, and dropped the contest, 5-0. The loss moved the team into the consolation side of the bracket.
In the 10 a.m. game on July 23, the Cardinals eliminated the Great Falls Chargers, 11-1, to advance to the fourth-place game that evening.
The team ended their season against the top-seeded Vauxhall, losing 4-3 in a tight contest throughout.
“Overall, we had a productive season,” head coach Bryce Watterud said. “Our record might not have shown the improvement the boys showed, but overall we became a very good team in the last half of the season. In the Vauxhall game, we found ourselves down 3-0 going into the 7th inning, and ended up tying it. This is a great team of young men and very talented athletes. I’m excited to see where next season leads us as we will be returning some great leadership and talented baseball players.”
The Lewistown Redbirds and Havre North Stars put on a show during the weekend, meeting in the undefeated game and championship game, with Lewistown taking both contests. With each district taking two teams, Lewistown and Havre will advance to the state tournament in Belgrade, July 27-31. They will join the Billings Cardinals, Bitterroot Red Sox, Laurel Dodgers, Glacier Twins, Butte Miners and Belgrade Bandits.
Tri-County wrapped up the season, 9-19, after posting a 2-2 tournament record. With numerous team members returning and joining the team, the coaches have solid confidence in their players for continuous improvement in the coming years.