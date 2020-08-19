The Teton County Commissioners on Aug. 6 ratified collective bargaining agreements with the unions that represent county Road and Bridge Department employees, some courthouse employees and deputies and emergency dispatchers.
The agreement with the road and courthouse employees’ unions only addressed wages and were settled with no wage increase but employees will still receive their $.10 an hour raises for longevity.
The agreement with the deputies also left their hourly wages the same as last year, but granted them longevity raises, calculated at 1% of the base deputy’s salary. The contract for the dispatchers included some language changes and raised the pay differential for the night-shift dispatchers from $.52 an hour to $1 an hour. Other wages stay the same as last year but the dispatchers will receive longevity raises of $.20 an hour.
Wages paid for Road and Bridge Department employees range from a low of $15.46 per hour to a high of $21.72. Wages for the union-covered courthouse employees range from $18.83 an hour on the bottom to $27.83 on the top.
Deputies, whose wages are based on a percentage of the sheriff’s salary, earn from a low of $20.91 to a high of $23.83 per hour. Wages for the dispatchers range from $13.14 to $18.41 per hour.
The county commissioners earlier granted a $1 raise to all elected officials — a token amount that was approved to enable the deputies to earn their longevity raises.
The wages apply to the new fiscal year, but only the night-time differential for the dispatchers will be retroactive to the first pay period in the new fiscal year, that started July 1.
Jim Stone, the union negotiator, told the commissioners that the differential pay affects five dispatchers and would cover 173 hours of pay.
Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, whose office processes the county payroll, said the retroactive pay takes additional processing time for the county’s payroll clerk because the state requires Public Employee Retirement System withholdings to be applied to the month and hour that the employees earned the benefit. Adjustments have to be posted to make the pay changes retroactive, she said.
Stone said that the union would include retroactive pay issues in contract negotiations next year with the goal to get contracts settled before the new contracts begin.
The commissioners agreed to approve the union contracts with the dispatchers’ differential wage applied to the first pay period in August.
The commissioners also held a public hearing on two amendments to the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and approved the amendments. The amendments include a transfer from federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) revenue of $50,000 to the Road Department to pay for unanticipated equipment purchases; and to account for an additional $9,597 in junk vehicle fees collected and then deposited into the junk vehicle capital projects account.
In other business, the commissioners opened a public hearing on a new drug testing policy that applies to Road Department employees who have commercial driver licenses and a new county employee policy handbook.
Commissioner Joe Dellwo said the new employee handbook replaces policy that was at least 15 years old that the Montana Association of Counties recommended the commissioners update.
Coble said most of the new policy handbook is boilerplate from MACo with small adjustments made to reflect specific county preferences. He said the new policy is more specific than the existing policy, but there are no major changes to the county’s policy for hiring or firing employees or for employee disciplinary measures.
Chairman Jim Hodgskiss said the new policy has been given to all county department heads to give their employees before the commissioners take action at their Aug. 20 meeting. The commissioners held a special public hearing on Aug. 10 to take input from employees.
The commissioners also authorized Hodgskiss to sign an approval for the Teton Airport Commission to purchase a front-end loader/snow plow using federal grant funding. The new plow will be used at Choteau airport.