The Tri-County Cardinals baseball team is well into the 2022 season, as the players prepare for the district tournament the last week of July, with hopes of ad-vancing to the state tournament the following week. With the season opening in late April, the race for the title is nearing the finish line.
Under the coaching of Bryce Watterud, Ron Daley, Braedon Hutton, Ryan Vandyke and Travis Walter, the Cardinals are riding a 3-3 record at about the midway point of the season.
With the squad having an “A team” and “B team,” the Cardinals have plenty of players out, most of whom can play multiple positions when called upon. The B team’s season ended June 26, after starting on May 7. The team finished with an impressive 9-3 record.
All eyes are on the end of the season, however, when the district opponents battle it out in Havre the last week of July for a trip to Belgrade the following week. As the Cardinals are not only a fan favorite but also one of the favorites to compete for a district title, the expectations are sky high.
With the B team’s season complete, the A team still has contests against Great Falls on June 28, Havre on June 30, Lethbridge on July 3, Vauxhall on July 6, Medicine Hat on July 10, Helena on July 12, Anaconda on July 16 and Dillon on July 17. The district tournament will take place July 21-24, and the state tournament will be July 27-31.
With the Cardinals’ season soon coming to a close and the best action yet to come, you can still catch the final few games remaining with ????
Members of the A team are: Matt Riehl, #16/18, third baseman/first base-man; Rocky Allaire, #15/21, outfielder/first baseman; Roscoe Shaw, #14, outfield-er/pitcher; Tony Daley, #12, third baseman/pitcher; Kellan Doheny, #10, second baseman/pitcher; Jacob Beattie, #8, center fielder/pitcher; Layne Carter, #6, sec-ond baseman, third baseman; Cristean Habets, #5, first baseman/pitcher; Tyler Vandenbos, #4, catcher/shortstop; Dillon Harrell, #3, outfielder; Logan Van Dyke, #2, shortstop/second baseman; Kruz Daley, #1, catcher/outfielder.
Coaches are Bryce Watterud, Ron Daley and Braedon Hutton.
Schedule after June 29
July 6 – vs. Vauxhall, 2x7 format
July 10 – vs. Medicine Hat, 2x7 format
July 12 – at Helena, 2x7 format
July 16 – at Anaconda, 2x7 format
July 17 – at Dillon, 2x7 format
July 21-24 – District Tournament at Havre, tournament format
July 27-31 – State tournament at Belgrade, tournament format
Members of the B team were: Evan Walter, #17, pitcher/first base-man/shortstop; Noah Walter, #20, pitcher/first baseman/shortstop; Blaine Van Dyke, #4, second baseman/pitcher/shortstop; Carsen Sullivan, #9, catch-er/outfielder/shortstop; Cole Wood, #5, pitcher/catcher/shortstop; Reese Taylor, #8, outfielder/pitcher/third baseman; Linkyn Denzer, #16, outfielder/second baseman; Tommy King, #7, outfielder/second baseman/third baseman; Lucas Fos-ter, #15, third baseman/outfielder; Kody Standiford, #23, first baseman/third baseman/pitcher; Kurtis Styren, #14, outfielder/second baseman/third baseman; Kallen Fitzpatrick, #19, outfielder; Sean Tolliver, #18, second base-man/outfielder/third baseman; Rocky Allaire, #24, first baseman/pitcher/third baseman.
Coaches were Ryan Van Dyke and Travis Walter.