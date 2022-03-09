The planning has begun for the 2022 Fairfield Swim Day celebration.
Spearheaded by the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club and a host of friends, the annual event will be held July 14-16.
What will be the theme for this year’s event? If you have any ideas, please post your ideas to the Fairfield Swim Day Facebook page, or contact any Junior Women’s Club member or Sherlyn Lear at Shear Delight, 406-467-3430, by March 23. The group will be selecting a theme at the next meeting on that date.
A few changes were made to the traditional lineup of events last year, and following the success of the changes, they will be held the same again this year.
During the organizational meeting of the core group of volunteers held on Feb. 23, a tentative timeline for events was formulated.
The children’s swimming party will kick off Swim Days on Thursday, July 14. D&K Ag provided water slides in the park last year on Friday. It is unsure whether the owners of the slides will be available, but the committee is looking into options to have something similar in the park, if possible.
The annual golf scramble will be held on Friday, July 15, at Harvest Hills Golf Course in Fairfield.
Saturday, July 16, will feature the parade, barbecue in the park, kids’ games, raffles, silent and live auction, cornhole, hopefully a car show and program.
A few new or returning events are also being discussed. Plans are underway for a team trivia night at the golf course on Thursday. A volunteer is also working on organizing a fun run. Organizers are also hoping to bring back an event that was held in earlier years, keg hockey, under the leadership of Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department.
The Thursday evening meal and pie social in the Fairfield Community Hall will not be held again this year. Instead, the silent auction will be held in the park on Saturday afternoon. Holding the silent auction last year on Saturday was a huge success and plans call for expanding, spreading out the tables and making it more accessible.
The cost of meat hasn’t gone down since last year, so the plan at this time is to not hold the pork and beef barbecue in the community hall. There will be a barbecue of hamburgers, hot dogs and brats along with tacos in a bag served at several stations in the park with the hall open for seating.
Last year, several vendors rented spots on Saturday and that is planned again this year. It is being expanded to accommodate a few vendors who wish to set up in the hall. These will be given on a first-come basis and once those spots are filled, the remaining vendors will set up in the park. Vendors interested in renting a spot, either in the park or in the community hall, should contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449.
Volunteers are a key to the success of all Swim Day activities. Many of the same volunteers who have helped for years will be returning, but organizers are looking for individuals who are willing to step in and learn the ropes and take over next year. The committee is working on detailed lists of what it takes to organize and run each of the activities throughout Swim Day in the hopes this will make it easier for those volunteering.
One area that needs a chairperson for sure this year is the kids’ games in the park.
The committee also welcomes businesses, organizations or individuals wanting to sponsor an event.
Those wishing to volunteer time or funds can contact Lear or Vonnie Jacobson at 406-590-2019 or any junior women’s club member. All are welcome to attend the Swim Day Committee meetings that are held at the Town Office, unless posted otherwise.
Funds raised during the yearly event are used to off-set expenses at the Fairfield town pool.