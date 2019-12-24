The Choteau High School wrestlers are on break this week after competing at the 60-team All-Class C.M. Russell High School Holiday Classic on Dec. 20 and 21.
Choteau took four wrestlers to the first day of the Holiday Classic — Jacob Major at 170 pounds, Daysha McLoughlin at 120 pounds, Liberty LaValley at 145 pounds and Kaide Kindler at 138 pounds.
All four were eliminated, 0-2, but they all competed again on Saturday along with Hagen Kalista at 113 pounds in the Walt and Trudy Currie junior varsity tournament, held at Great Falls High.
Choteau’s young and first-time wrestlers had more luck in the highly competitive froshmore and JV tournament brackets. Kalista, a freshman, scored nine team points and won three matches, one by injury default. McLoughlin, a sophomore who is wrestling for the first time, scored six team points and pinned an East Helena wrestler in :22.
Major, a sophomore, took second place in the froshmore bracket at 170 pounds, winning three of four matches, all by pins for 22 team points.
Liberty LaValley, a junior and wrestling for the first time, went 0-2 in the JV tourney. Kaide Kindler, a junior with the most experience on the team, had a tough weekend, going 0-2 in the JV bracket.
Coach Sam Armstrong said the young team has a great attitude even though they are not yet seeing a lot of success on the mat.
He said the two girls, LaValley and McLoughlin, are basically getting “out muscled” in their matches, but are working hard to get stronger and to learn how to wrestle at the tough high school level.
Kindler drew a state placer who finished the tournament in second in his first match at the Holiday Classic. The coaches said this was the team’s Most Exciting Match of the tournament as Kindler took his opponent down twice in the first round and was leading going into the second round, but got caught in an unfamiliar move and pinned in the second round.
Armstrong said Major did a great job in the froshmore bracket of the JV tournament, winning three consecutive matches by pin to advance to the championship match. Armstrong said Major lost the championship to a young Malta wrestler coached by Armstrong’s high school coach, Steve French. After the match, he said they all hugged and Major got to shake “Mr. French’s” hand.
The Choteau squad has a tradition of allowing wrestlers to change into vintage singlets from the 1980s when they advance to a championship match. Armstrong said Major had his singlet packed in his gear bag and got to wear it in this match.
The Choteau squad will resume daily practices on Dec. 26, with practices now becoming more intense as Armstrong focuses on cardio conditioning and strength building.
The team will travel to Shelby for the Santa Showdown mixer on Jan. 2. Armstrong said he hopes LaValley and McLoughlin will get the chance to wrestle other girls in this meet.
He said both girls are working hard and aren’t dismayed by their losses. McLoughlin has two wins under her belt this year and that’s great for a first-year wrestler, Armstrong said.
All of the kids are having fun and are upbeat even after their losses, he said. They want to do well and are eager to learn, he said, adding, “It’s one of my funnest years to coach just because of that.”
STATISTICS
C.M. Russell Holiday Classic
Top 10 team scores
1. Missoula Big Sky, 204.5; 2. Great Falls High, 193.5; 3. Billings Skyview, 176; 4. Billings Senior 175.5; 5. Helena Capital, 166; 6. Billings West, 162; 7. Bozeman, 161; 8. Butte, 157; 9. Havre,114.5; 10. Dawson County (Glendive), 105.
Top 5 Class B team scores
1. Glasgow, 99; 2. Broadwater County and Circle, 85; 4. Colstrip, 81; 5. Cut Bank, 70; 6. Columbus/Absarokee, 67; 7. Thompson Falls, 61.5; 8. Whitehall, 60; 9. Conrad, 51.5; 10. Malta, 45.
Choteau individual results
120 — Daysha McLoughlin p. by Morgan Ayers, Highwood, :56; bye; p. by Jase Frederick, Poplar, :52.
138 — Kaide Kindler, bye; p. by Canyon Casterline, Circle, 2:24; p. by Ty Curry, Valier, 2:10.
145 — Liberty LaValley, bye; p. by Coltin Siphakis, Manhattan, :40; p. by Sam Lane, Broadwater County, :24.
170 — Jacob Major, bye; p. by Dillon Barrington, Billings Skyview, :50; m. dec. by Daniel Collins Bishop, Ronan, 7-17.
Walt and Trudy Currie
JV Tournament
Choteau individual results
Frosh 113B — Hagen Kalista m. dec. by Christian Miller, Anaconda, 4-14; p. Wyatt Frankforter, East Helena, 2:02; won by injury default forfeit; p. Teancum Palmer, Great Falls, 3:49; p. by Levi Giles, CMR, 2:38.
Frosh 120B — Daysha McLoughlin, bye; p. Guy McDermott, East Helena, :22; p. by Connor Pennington, Great Falls, :41; p. by Peyton Scofield, Great Falls, :31.
Frosh 145 — Liberty LaValley p. by Justin Jette, Anaconda, :23; p. by Logan Sloan, CMR, :16.
Frosh 170 — Jacob Major p. Aidan Tollefson, Florence-Carlton, 4:20; p. Carlos Estrda, East Helena, :40; p. Cole Troy, Fairfield, :58; p. by Tye Jones, Malta, 3:46.
JV 138B — Kaide Kindler, bye; p. by Archer Throckmorton, Great Falls, 2:10; bye; p. by Dan Byrne, Anaconda, 1:49.