More than half of Teton County is suffering an “exceptional” drought with the balance of the acreage designated as abnormally dry or in severe or extreme drought.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated Teton County and 28 other counties Primary Natural Disaster Areas in May and a July 5 drought map shows its extent east of the mountains.
That’s not news to the farmers, ranchers and agency people who in interviews last week, expressed deep concern that the drought could continue into the fall.
“Things are not great,” said Teton County soil conservationist Paula Gunderson, who manages the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service office in Choteau. She explained that weather events can be localized, meaning that not every grower has had the same experience, but, in general, the county’s ag lands were unprotected from the high winds last winter because of the sparse snow cover. The lack of beneficial rainfall this past spring, she said, meant more damage to crops. It remains to be seen whether the past two weeks of rain and hail will begin to make up the moisture deficit.
The exceptional drought, according to the federal definition, means widespread pasture loss, and destroyed crops that are not harvestable. Cattle have very little water and producers are hauling water or culling cattle and selling early, according to the drought labels.
Moisture and wind statistics are not easy to analyze here because of the lack of uniformity in their presentations. The National Weather Service relies on volunteer weather observers for reliable data. The NWS data for a weather station in the city of Choteau reported that between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, snowfall was 27.6 inches where 47.5 inches would be normal. Between Jan. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022, precipitation was 2.92 inches where 7.25 inches would be normal.
May and June should be the rainiest months, but only .35 inch and 1.10 inches were recorded, where 2.14 inches and 2.75 inches are normal, respectively.
Dryland grain farmer Will Snodgrass in the Pendroy area said the winter wheat had a slow start and some acreage did not come up or was spotty. During the spring, the soil was hard and dry, meaning it was a struggle for seeds to break through, until the end of June when it rained. “So crops are late, and stands are really poor,” he said. “It’s kinda not fun,” he said in an understatement based on his 12 years of full-time farming.
Even the hay crop will be very poor, he added. “The cool spring and summer; that’s the only thing saving us,” he said.
He said he has heard that the county’s irrigators have been keeping plants alive, but they’re not getting the growth they desire. “So their yield won’t be as normal,” Snodgrass said. Many producers believe plant growth is 20 to 30 days behind normal, and it’s only in the past few weeks that the green up has started, he said.
In this region, producers usually hay before July 4. Snodgrass said the best outcome would be some consistent rain all summer and fall, and into the winter.
Greenfields Irrigation District Manager Erling Juel said the grain farmers in his area of southern Teton County, before the irrigation cycle began, were worried about putting seed in the ground and it not germinating. The runoff of Muddy Creek in the southeastern part of the county is the lowest he has ever seen, he said. The district relies on Gibson Dam to store the mountain runoff from the Sun River. He noted a normal snowpack, but cooler temperatures in May and June kept the snow in the mountains. “We only had to spill a little bit” of the water used to irrigate the district, he said. He predicts a good crop this year, because of the adequate amount of irrigation water in storage at this time.
Ross Kesler who ranches north of Choteau on the historic Flying U Ranch, in a separate interview with the Acantha, said his area is in a “historic” drought. He tallied only about .5 inch of beneficial moisture between August 2021 until some good rain this past June. “The wind and exposure to the elements was unbelievable,” he said, explaining that he noted lots of winterkill in his alfalfa.
“I can’t remember a spring and a growing season like this,” Kesler said.
The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook website, maintained by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, predicts that drought will persist from July through September in central Montana. The rain and hail storms in the first part of July are deemed short-lived events, considering the ongoing drought. Choteau has received 1.82 inches of moisture between July 1 and July 9, where .99 inch is normal for the entire month. Choteau gets about 12 inches of moisture each calendar year, with higher amounts as one nears the mountains to the west.
Kesler added that the mountain runoff has been slow, which is a good thing, but he expects no excess runoff to fill reservoirs in the Teton River watershed, and predicted that the Bynum reservoir, for example, will be very low in the fall. The river’s peak streamflow occurred twice, on June 12 at 430 cubic feet per second and on June 22 at 413 cfs, according to provisional data from the U.S. Geological Survey that maintains a gauge at the South Fork Teton River bridge. Last year the peak flow was 682 cfs on June 4, (provisional), and in 2020 it was 759 cfs on June 1. It may vary considerably, however. For example the peak flow was 11,100 cfs on June 19, 2018, and 3,560 cfs on May 27, 2019.
According to Gunderson, producers have seen price increases in fuel, fertilizer and “everything they need to do their job,” while accepting weather as the ever-changing variable. “I think they are just trying to get through this year,” she said.