The Choteau Elementary School fourth-grade students saw firsthand where the hamburger they eat originates from, thanks to the Teton Cattlewomen’s “Pasture to Plate” ag field trip on March 30.
The 27 students along with teachers Amanda Walker and Rachel Christensen and Teton Cattlewomen President Wendy Martin toured a local ranch and several businesses involved in agri-cultural production.
Martin said she can’t remember how many years the Cattlewomen have been helping with this educational tour. The program is part of the National Education Program and offers students the opportunity to learn about how the source of the beef they eat either at school or home is raised and processed. “The field trip includes all aspects of the process and allows the students to ask the pre-senters questions,” Martin said.
The Cattlewomen appreciate the local support they receive for the program. “The success of the program would not be possible without the support of the local producers and businesses,” Mar-tin said. They hold the field trip in early spring, taking advantage of calving, just before when most producers’ spring and summer activities kick into high gear. The field trip is also held around Nation-al Ag Week and is the one of the programs the Cattlewomen do annually to recognize ag production.
The program starts in the classroom with the teachers. Using the visual aid of a giant ham-burger, the students learn the nutritional benefits of hamburger. They learn it is a good source of pro-tein, iron and several other nutrients. The program explains the food groups from fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods and dairy. Each of the students is presented with a beef coloring book from the Montana Cattlewomen.
The field trip started with a visit to Rogers Woods’ ranch to see cattle and newly born calves. “There they hear the ranchers’ point of view,” Martin said. “Part of the visit to the ranch includes eti-quette around cattle for their safety and the animals’.”
From there the group visited Front Range Ag Supply and visited with owners Kirk and Mona Moore. Among the things the couple explained were the supplements and nutrient products they provide for ag producers to improve their cattle production.
The next stop was Rex’s Market to visit the meat department. There, the students learned about shipping and repackaging of the meat. They also learned a bit about pricing and how much meat is per pound.
The students returned to the school for lunch provided by the Cattlewomen. They enjoyed walking tacos because they are not only tasty but are also an easy way for the volunteers to explain to the students all the food groups because this is one meal where they are all combined into one. Cattlewomen helping with the meal were Marlene Machado, Kylee Dellwo, Misti Redland and Martin.
In the afternoon, the students visited East Slope Veterinary Service, owned by veterinarian Craig Moore and his wife Jolene. Moore explained the vaccinations livestock need and how to care for a sick or injured animal, including taking X-rays and performing c-sections.
A drive through the North Montana Feeders lot and a visit with Cody Yeager helped the stu-dents to understand the process of feed and shipping cattle. The fourth graders found it interesting how important what the cattle eat is to making sure they gain the correct amount of weight.
The final stop of the day was Morel Chop Shop in Choteau. Owners Scott and Cayla Morel ex-plained the process of butchering and preparing the meat and showed the various cuts of meat.
Martin said the program is very educational and informative for the students and the adults as well. “I have been in the ag field with my husband Cooper Martin for many years, but I learn some-thing new each year I help with this field trip,” Martin said.
One thing Martin has always found is the fourth graders don’t lack for questions. “They are curious and ask a lot of excellent questions at each of the stops. Questions ranged from ‘why is that cow black,’ to ‘how many cows are there in the feed lot’ to ‘how does a calf know which is his mom?’”
“Every one of the students is interested and involved in asking questions,” Martin said. The students even learn where the word “hamburger” comes from. In case you didn’t know, hamburger is believed to have come from the seaport town of Hamburg, Germany. where it is thought that 19th-century sailors brought back the idea of raw shredded beef, known today as beef tartare, after trading with the Baltic provinces of Russia.
“This is one big show-and-tell trip allowing the students to see firsthand from the mama cow to how burger arrives on their plates,” Martin said. Truly, for many of the students, they have lived in agriculture country their whole lives but haven’t had the opportunity to learn how cattle are raised and the process of taking that animal from the ranch to the supermarket and home for them to eat, Martin said.