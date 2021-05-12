The Teton County Commissioners on May 6 rejected bids from two contractors for sexton services at the Bynum Cemetery, saying both bids were too high for the work to be done, and agreed to meet with the county Cemetery District Board to discuss the sexton contract and the bids.
As of Monday, that special meeting had not yet been set.
The commissioners’ action puts them at odds with the Cemetery District Board that awarded the contract for sexton services at Bynum to the lower of two bidders, Front Range Custom Mowing/Justin Winston of Fairfield.
The Cemetery District Board at a special meeting on April 19 reviewed bids from Winston for $700 a month and from Ross Dutton of Choteau for $800 a month. The two men submitted bids for mowing and general care of the Bynum Cemetery, a dryland burial ground with only a few trees and a hedge, for five months each year for two years.
Winston held a one-year contract for mowing, grave-stone straightening, fence painting and other deferred maintenance projects for $700 a month for five months. That contract is expiring this spring, and the Cemetery District Board had advertised for bids for a two-year contract to mow and maintain the rural cemetery.
At the commissioners’ meeting on May 6, Chairman Joe Dellwo said the Cemetery District Board several years ago ceded authority to the commissioners to make decisions on letting contracts for sexton services and other labor expenditures. Because of that agreement, Dellwo said, the decision on whether to reject the bids or accept them and award a contract rests with the three county commissioners — Dellwo, Dick Snellman and Sam Carlson — rather than with the Cemetery District Board of Matt Morris, Ron Rosholt and Jim Dauwalder.
Snellman, who is not a voting member of the Cemetery District Board but is the county commissioner liaison on the Cemetery Board, said there is no irrigation at the Bynum Cemetery so the maintenance contract is only for mowing at the cemetery during the five-month grass growing season.
The work Winston did over the past year, he said, involved more work: straightening head stones, painting the fence posts, filling in holes, for example, Snellman said, adding that Winston did an excellent job.
But, he said, the work envisioned for the next two years is primarily going to be mowing and should not cost that much. The contracts for sexton services there in other years was only $500, Snellman said.
Snellman said he suggested to the Cemetery District Board that it readvertise in hopes of getting lower bids.
Cemetery District Board Chairman Matt Morris, however, said at the board’s special meeting in April that the district’s budget can afford the higher bid of $700 a month and there is no reason not to award the contract to Winston.
Snellman said Morris notified him of the special board meeting in April and he attended that meeting. At that meeting, he said, the board voted to award the contract to Winston.
“I have an issue spending $2,000 or $2,500 more of taxpayer money than really needs to be spent there,” Snellman said, adding that he “made some inquiries” and there are other options for mowing the grass at the Bynum Cemetery.
Commissioner Sam Carlson said the grass at the cemetery probably only needs to be mowed two to three times a season in a typical year so both Winston’s and Depner’s bids were too high.
The three commissioners then voted unanimously to reject the bids and to advise the Cemetery Board not to sign a contract with Winston.
Dellwo said the two boards will hold a joint meeting to iron out the matter.
Snellman said, “I want to assure the people of Bynum that the cemetery will be in shape for Memorial Day.”
In other business, the commissioners:
•Approved two different amendments to the master contract between the Teton County Health Department and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services providing additional funding for COVID-19 vaccination clinics of $14,863 and $5,207.
•Approved donating $2,500 to the Front Range CASA nonprofit organization, which provides specially trained adult volunteers to represent the interests of children whose families are involved in Youth in Need of Care matters. The organization currently represents 52 children in Glacier County, 32 in Pondera County, and 15 each in Toole and Teton counties.
•Approved granting $550 to the Teton Conservation District to help pay for the operation of the stream-flow gauge at the South Fork Bridge on the Teton River west of Choteau.
•At the request of the Teton Airport Commission, declared a 1981 diesel engine fuel truck surplus, authorizing the commission to sell the truck online at PublicSurplus.com. The commission will have to publish an advertisement in the Choteau Acantha informing county residents where and how they can bid on the fuel truck that has been used at the Choteau airport.
•Approved a road encroachment permit for Jay Ratliff on First Road Northeast, west of Fourth Lane Northeast, for a Greenfields Irrigation District pipeline; and for Mervin Horning, Double L Subdivision, Lot 4, on 10th Lane Northwest, north of Choteau, to put an 18-inch culvert on an approach from 10th Lane Northwest, for a future home.
On another matter, Snellman said the county should consider looking at revising its crop fire burn permits to require the landowner to have flaggers on roadways when smoke drifting across the roadway poses a danger to drivers. He said a serious collision occurred in Pondera County because of smoke from a crop fire.
Dellwo said the commissioners could start that conversation with County Fire Chief Steve Rose and with the Sheriff’s Office.