With social distancing measures affecting churches on one of the biggest Christian holidays of the year, this Easter is bound to look a little different. Here’s an alphabetical list of what the churches of Choteau are planning for Easter Sunday, April 12, and beyond:
Choteau Baptist Church
Choteau Baptist will hold its annual sunrise caravan from Choteau Public Schools to Seven Mile Hill with a message broadcast from 88.7 FM, New Life Radio. The caravan will leave the school at 5:55 a.m. Participants will watch the sunrise and hear the message all while staying inside their vehicles.
Worship songs, lyrics and a video sermon from Pastor Randall Jackson will be shared on the church’s Facebook page starting around 9:15 a.m. There may also be a Zoom meeting children’s session that morning — the time for that will be announced on Facebook.
The church is working on a system for online tithing and a temporary pilot project to assign six men of the church to be in contact with all of CBC’s members to monitor their wellbeing during this time of illness and stress.
Choteau Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Choteau LDS church building is closed during this time. The church invites its members to listen to President Russell Nelson’s address and follow the online Easter messages at www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Choteau United Methodist Church
Pastor Zach Bechtold of Choteau UMC is sharing sermons on the church’s website and Facebook page for the month of April.
“I miss seeing each and every one of you at all of the gatherings we have. But it is vital we continue to follow through with the directives of the state and CDC as well of the recommendations of our bishop,” wrote Pastor Zach Bechtold.
The church also did something special for Palm Sunday, and left palm fronds outside the church with instructions for people to come by, take one and fold them into crosses.
New Life Community Church
New Life Community Church in Choteau is holding all services online and will be sharing video messages from Pastor Dale Janzen both on www.newlifewebsite.com and on the church’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Sunday until Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
“When all this stay at home stuff is over, we don’t care what month it is, we will have a big Easter celebration with a big community breakfast,” said Janzen.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church has suspended all in-person gatherings including mass, religious education and youth groups until further notice. The church building will remain open for individual prayer, with a limit of 10 people at a time in the sanctuary, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Parishioners coming to the church for prayer are asked to stay six feet apart and are welcome to bring wipes to disinfect surfaces they touch in the church.
Homily notes from Father Yovin Shayo will be shared at jmjparishes.com and parishioners are encouraged to watch online services from diocesehelena.org. Shayo is also still available for individual confession. Call or text 406-475-1218 to make an appointment.
The youth of St. Joseph’s in Choteau and St. John the Evangelist Church in Fairfield invite others to join them online for praying the stations of the cross on Wednesday nights. The accompanying video, titled “The Way of the Cross,” can be found on Justin Forseth’s YouTube channel, “Justin F.”
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran will hold virtual services for the rest of April. Pastor Kim Peterson is inviting people to connect with the church on Facebook, where they can watch live and recorded sermons. The church team is also working on setting up a YouTube channel for the members in their congregation who don’t have Facebook, and mailing paper bulletins and service notes to members without internet service.