The “flower garden” mural next to the Choteau/Teton County Library is complete with colorful poppy flowers, sparkling butterflies and a few hidden treasurers to discover.
The peaceful outdoor garden area next to the library on Main Avenue North was a collaborative project between the Library, the Friends of the Choteau Library and the city of Choteau. Landowners Mervin and Sarah Carper from At Home Flooring were pleased to have the space used for something so positive.
“Our goal was to have an outside seating area where patrons of the Library could go and sit and enjoy a book,” said Library Director Della Van Setten. “We were also excited to add to the beautification of the town.”
The Friends of the Library paid for the painting of the mural. Two benches in memory of Susan McNeal will be placed under the tree. The area has also been cleaned up with a few branches removed to make for a more open space.
The Friends accepted bids with mural ideas from local artists and selected the “poppy flowers” to create the garden without having to plant a real garden.
Area artists Diane Hausmann and Shelly Walker, who each have more than 50 years of art experience, were commissioned to paint the mural. Walker said they elected to go with the bright, vibrant colors given the location of the mural. “We needed something that would catch a driver’s eyes when they came around the corner,” said Walker. “There is just a short window of time to view the mural, it needs to be sticking out, bold and bright.”
It took the “artist sisters” a week to complete the project painting off and on depending upon the weather. They estimated they had 30 hours each into the mural. The ladies did the pieces freehand and have added a few extra touches. The butterfly features sparkling paint and there are a few areas with glow-in-the-dark paint. They invited the public to stop by at night and see whether they can spot those areas. Walker said they are only charged for a few hours each evening but they add a fun touch to the mural.
Painted on the left hand side is the word “library” and at the top is Choteau Public Library.
“Where Is Waldo” also is included in the mural.
“It was a fun project, one we hope everyone will enjoy as they drive by or stop to visit the library,” Hausmann said.
Van Setten welcomes everyone to stop and visit the library and see the mural while enjoying the side garden.