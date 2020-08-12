Choteau Public Schools’ junior high girls basketball program for girls in fifth through eighth grade will begin on Aug. 17, with practice at 6 p.m. in the Choteau Elementary School gym. Practices will be held daily from Aug. 17 to 21 at the CES gym.
To participate, all girls must have had a physical exam and must complete the school’s concussion form. The forms are available from the high school office, or Coach Carissa Jenkins. Parents and players wanting more information should email the coach at carissa.jenkins@choteauschools.net.