With the Fairfield Swim Days celebration just a little more than two weeks away it is time, if you haven’t already, to sign up for a handful of events which offer pre-registration and are accepting donations for a number of activities.
The theme of the 2022 Swim Day celebration is “There’s Gnome Place Like Home,” and the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club members and friends hope you will feel right at home participating in the kids’ triathlon, trivia night, golf scramble, fun run, keg hockey and car show. Donations are needed for the silent and live auctions and the themed gnome contest.
• Triathlon: For the kids (ages 3-17) there is a new event, a kids’ triathlon on Thursday, July 14. Participants will swim, bike and run. Kristen Ostberg is overseeing the new event and is excited to offer something new. It costs $5 to participate. The triathlon will start at the Fairfield pool. The kids’ triathlon is being sponsored by Front Range Assisted Living.
•Fun run: Ostberg is also overseeing the Saturday morning fun run, which is returning after a few years’ absence. The 5K run will start at 8 a.m. and the one-mile run/walk shortly thereafter. Both races start at the Fairfield town park and cost $15 per person.
Registration for the triathlon and races can be made online at https://bit.ly/39OrpTq or by filing out a form and paying at the Fairfield Town Office or the Fairfield swimming pool. Payments can also be made through Venmo (@Kristen-Ostberg-2) or PayPal (through the app or by looking up kristenaostberg@gmail.com. There will be registration the day of the event, but it is hoped those planning to attend will take advantage of the pre-registration to make it easier for the organizers.
• Triva: Another new event this year is Swim Day Trivia on Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Harvest Hills golf course. There will be seven rounds of fun and exciting trivia. Groups of two to eight people are welcome. “Prizes to be won, fun to be had,” organizer Callie Lagge said. Trivia is $10/person. Those interested are asked to contact Marshall Lagge at 208-670-0985 to reserve a table. The trivia night is sponsored by Sun River Electric Cooperative.
• Golf scramble: Lagge is overseeing the four-person golf scramble on Friday, July 15 with a shotgun start at 4 p.m. The scramble costs $50 a person for nine holes of golf and dinner delivered to the course. There will also be team mulligans at $10 each (two max per team) and individual mulligans at $10 each (one per person.)
Registration forms are available at the golf course or by calling or texting Lagge at 406-868-1946. Registration will also be held the day of the scramble starting at 3 p.m.
• Cornhole: A cornhole tournament will be held on Saturday, July 16, in the park starting after 11:30 a.m. It costs $30 a team or $15 a person. Pre-registration can be made with Callie Lagge at 208-670-0985 or in the park prior to the event starting at 9 a.m. Garner Trucking, Mountain View Co-op and Montana Valley Irrigation are sponsoring the event.
• Keg hockey: The Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department will hold a keg hockey tournament on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in the parking lot area between the pool and park. Teams of two or more people of all ages can register for $20 a team at the Fairfield Town Office. The VFD will also take registration before the 1 p.m. start. Teams will compete in rounds to see whose group can win the battle of pushing an empty aluminum keg with the stream of water from a charged fire hose. This will be a cool, wet, family-friendly activity. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams.
•Car show: Plans are underway for the annual car show to be held on Saturday near the park. The organizers of the car show are finalizing the details. For more information, contact Tony Hershey in Fairfield.
• Donations: The Swim Day committee is collecting silent and live auction items along with raffle items. Donations can be dropped off at Fairfield Drug Store through July 15. All are welcome to participate in the Gnome craft contest. You can enter any type of homemade gnome. Gnomes must be turned into the Fairfield Drug Store by July 8 to be judged and displayed. They will be sold during the silent and live auction. The top three crafters will receive local gift certificates or Chamber Bucks.