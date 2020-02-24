Feb. 10 — 9:15 a.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Office was asked to check the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 10:21 a.m., car speeding through the alleyway behind the Choteau/Teton Public Library was reported.
— 10:45 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 313 Third St. N. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:05 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 28 Third Ave. S.W. to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 9:15 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
Feb. 11 — 7:36 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 north of Choteau.
— 9:43 a.m., Power resident reported a possible scam.
— 11:20 a.m., commercial alarm company reported an alarm at 33 First St. N.W. It was determined an authorized individual gave the wrong passcode and all was okay.
— 4:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in locating a person in the Power area.
— 6:41 p.m., Sheriff’s Office check the welfare of a Choteau resident.
Feb. 12 — 7:27 a.m., deputies responded to a family dispute in Choteau and arrested one male on suspicion of partner/family member assault.
— 7:59 a.m., motorist reported sliding into the ditch on U.S. Highway 89, causing property damage to a fence.
— 8:49 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of a Choteau resident who routinely picks up their mail but has not in the past week.
— 10:07 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Fairfield Public Schools and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 1:24 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Fourth Street N.W. and Seventh Avenue. Upon arrival the patient declined transport.
— 2:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance and deputy responded to 718 Seventh Ave. N.W. to the report of a possible death.
— 3:52 p.m., Power ambulance responded to an emergency at 402 Teton Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 7:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 114 Eighth Ave. S.W. to BTMC.
Feb. 13 — 4:32 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1050 10th St. N.W. and transported patient to BTMC.
— 9:22 a.m., Power ambulance was paged to 1708 Ninth Road N.E. and cancelled enroute as patient was taken by private vehicle.
— 6:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious vehicles on Sherman Lane.
— 8:35 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.; patient refused transport.
— 9:03 p.m., person did a mandatory testing at the Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 15 — 1:43 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 461 Sixth Ave. N.E. Mercy Flight was paged and Power Fire Department to assist in the Mercy Flight landing. Upon landing, the crew from Mercy Flight joined the ambulance crew enroute to Benefis.
— 5:56 a.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Power ambulance and VFD and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck hauling lettuce on its side near the Power exit on Interstate 15, with produce all over the road.
— 2:43 p.m., towing company requested assistance with recovering the truck involved in the accident from earlier on Interstate 15.
Feb. 16 — 12:12 a.m., deputy responded to a family dispute in Fairfield.
— 7:32 p.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious light at a residence.
Feb. 17 — 1:35 a.m., deputy responded to a report of a female in Fairfield asking for help, claiming she was in danger. After attempting to stop a vehicle that was suspected to be involved, deputies investigated a party with suspected underage drinking. Deputies issued seven citations for minors in possession of alcohol and one for providing alcohol to minors. The ambulance was paged for a medical emergency at the party, but the patient refused transport.
From Feb. 10-17, deputies issued one citation for no proof of insurance, two warnings for speeding and one each for not coming to a complete stop at stop sign and improperly working headlights.