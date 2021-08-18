As the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to sweep across Montana, the Teton County Health Department reported 31 new cases of the virus between Aug. 10 and 16, with 14 or 15 of the cases being reported on Monday.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said the new cases include one breakthrough infection of a fully vaccinated person and all the rest of the infections are in people who have not been vaccinated. Two people are hospitalized.
As of Monday, only 39% of eligible county residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the viral illness.
Teton County went several weeks earlier this summer without any new cases, but the Delta variant has spread across the country and is, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, far more contagious than the original versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
According to infectious disease experts, people sickened with the original virus were estimated to have the potential to infect 2.3 to 2.7 other people. People with the Delta variant are estimated to have the potential to infect 5 to 8 other people.
Moyer said the infections in Teton County have been reported across the county and in ages ranging from 0-9 years old up to people in their 40s and 50s. Some of the infections are in clusters related to specific events while others are random with no source of infection identified.
COVID-19 can cause asymptomatic illness in some of those infected. Others who become ill will experience a loss of taste and smell, headache, fever, body aches, fatigue, coughing and chest congestion. Most people recover without needing treatment, however, about 15% of those who get sick will need medical treatment while a small percentage will become critically ill and need to be hospitalized. A very small percentage of those who get ill will die.
Those at risk for serious illness and complications include anyone over 65 and people of any age with preexisting medical conditions, including obesity, diabetes, lung disease, high blood pressure, among others. People who have compromised immune systems because of cancer treatment or autoimmune system diseases are also at higher risk for serious illness.
Statewide, 1,736 Montanans, including six from Teton County, have died from the virus and complications of the virus. Another 115,847 Montanans, including 525 county residents, have recovered from the virus.
The ability of the Teton County Board of Health and the county Health Department to adopt rules to prevent the further spread of the virus has largely been eliminated by the Montana Legislature.
Moyer said that her department is still following CDC guidelines for isolation of sick people and quarantines for exposed people, but enforcement of that guidance is largely based on voluntary compliance with the recommendations.
“We ask sick people to stay home and exposed people to stay home and watch for symptoms,” she said.
When someone has been diagnosed with COVID-19, she said, the TCHD recommends that they isolate for 10 days and that they must be fever free without using fever-reducing medications for 24 hours by the time the 10th day occurs to be released from isolation.
The CDC still defines an exposure to the virus as occurring when a person is within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. People who are infected with COVID-19 are generally contagious 48 hours before they develop symptoms. COVID-19 is primarily an airborne disease that spreads when people cough and sneeze.
Moyer said in Teton County she is seeing people get sick within one to three days of their exposure and that may be linked to the more infectious Delta variant. People infected with the original virus tended to get six on average four to six days after exposure and sometimes not until 14 days after exposure.
If a person who is fully vaccinated gets exposed, she said, the CDC recommends that they wear a facial mask, monitor for symptoms and get tested three to five days after their exposure. If their test comes back negative, then they can be released from masking and monitoring.
If a person who has not been vaccinated is exposed, she said, the CDC recommends that they quarantine at home, watch for symptoms and get tested three to five days after their exposure. If the test comes back negative, they can be released after seven days of quarantine. If they do not get tested, they should remain quarantined for the full 10 days.
Tests are available at the Teton County Health Department, and Moyer’s staff is there to answer questions from people who have been exposed and to help them determine what to do next. They will work with sick people to make sure that the people they have exposed are contacted.
“We feel like people have the right to know if they’ve had an exposure so they can make good decisions for themselves and their loved ones,” Moyer said.
“I really want to encourage people to stay home when they are not feeling well even if symptoms are mild,” she said. “We would love to see people get vaccinated.”
The TCHD has COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled on Aug. 18 and 25 and then on Thursdays in September. The Health Department offers all three vaccines that have emergency approval from the FDA: Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and older. No appointments are needed. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are two-shot vaccines; Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.
Moyer said parents of school-aged children should be prepared for exposures happening in the county’s schools, all of which will open between Aug. 17 and 30, with most opening on Aug. 25. She said parents who want to reduce the risk of their children 11 and younger getting exposed may want to have their children wear facial masks in school. Children 12 and older can be vaccinated to reduce their risk of becoming ill.